SEO is essential for your website to be visible to your target audience and on search engines. However, if you don't test your site regularly, you’ll easily miss critical issues that can impact your site's performance. That’s why it’s important to use a website checking tool.
Sitechecker is an all-in-one platform that provides you with simplified SEO optimization suggestions. You can then implement the suggestions on your site to help boost your rankings on search engine results pages (SERPS). This can help you improve SEO performance, accessibility in search engines, and your overall website reputation. These three conditions are crucial for your website's success and to increase traffic and sales significantly.
Sitechecker integrates with Google Analytics and Search Console and comes with Google Search Console-based guides. Additionally there is a Chrome extension feature and auditing abilities for up to 1,000 websites. Here are Sitechecker’s features in detail.
On-Page SEO Audit Tool
Sitechecker's on-page SEO audit tool is completely free and allows you to scan and analyze single pages for SEO optimization. The tool spots technical errors in critical areas and gives you an overview of your domain's technical SEO health.
You can also check your Google score for speed and usability on mobile and desktop devices. Additionally, you can scan your entire website to improve on-page optimization and overall website performance. This tool is also useful for:
Status code checks: This refers to the HTTP status code. There are different status codes, some are good, while others are bad. The report will indicate if your site is OK and if it loads normally.
Check page and image sizes: These are essential to on-page SEO as they determine how long it takes for your site to load.
Title and description checks: This tool checks how your title tag looks in SERPS, and provides a recommended length of 35-65 characters. It also analyzes your meta description to ensure it's within the recommended 70-320 characters. Remember to include your primary keyword in the title and meta-description.
Google preview: This provides you with an accurate picture of how your page shows up in SERPs.
H1-H6 check: Headers are critical to your site's SEO. Google uses headers for SEO purposes and to determine your page’s structure. Sitechecker checks the structure and order of headers.
Content check: This ensures you have enough content; a minimum of 500 characters is recommended. If you check your content and get an error or warning; Sitechecker also includes 'How to fix' suggestions to resolve any problems.
Website Crawler
Sitechecker's website crawler is great for auditing bulk pages. This tool also has a free plan, which is very generous compared to other audit tools. If you're looking to audit one site, the free plan is ideal as it includes one active website and allows scanning up to 1,000 URLs. However, if you're working with larger sites, you may want to upgrade to the basic or pro plan. These two plans give more active websites, scan more URLs, and also provide email support.
Using the crawler tool is easy. First enter the URL you want to crawl, then the tool automatically finds all attached posts, pages, and images etc. Impressively the entire process only takes a few minutes. Once the scan is complete, Sitechecker generates your website crawl report. The report will show a list of all scanned URLs, the page weight, site architecture and status codes.
Website SEO Checker
Sitechecker's website SEO checker allows you to conduct a website audit and find technical SEO mistakes throughout the entire website. Here are some things you can use this tool for:
- Scan for wrong or missing anchors.
- Check for broken links and redirects.
- Audit your meta tags for URLs.
- Perform SEO testing of your URLs.
- Audit your site's internal page rank.
- Test the speed of your website.
- Analyze internal and external links.
- Website SEO Monitoring
Sitechecker’s website SEO monitoring tool helps you identify and sustain successful SEO strategies by providing regular insights about your landing page indexing issues and competitors' content strategies. This feature also lets you track and compare changes made on pages to your SERP ranking results. You can also use this tool to evaluate visitors' activities on your site, including suspicious activity such as hacking.
Final Thoughts
Sitechecker can help improve your website's organic search performance and secure your site. Thanks to the detailed SEO analysis this tool provides, you can create a better SEO strategy and, as a result, increase your site's search engine visibility. It’s a powerful tool and the kind of tool that anyone who is serious about improving SEO should consider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.