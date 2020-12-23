Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Windy with a few showers developing this afternoon. High near 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy with periods of rain this evening. Low 19F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.