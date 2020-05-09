Cloudflare is a content delivery network that enables the target audience to view your website faster. It uses multiple data centers located in 200 cities across the globe to enhance site performance and speed up load times.
Simply, Cloudflare enables your website to load faster by directing site visitors to the closest data center, thus eliminating any waste (slower loading) due to distance.
Besides enhancing site performance, it provides superb security for your website. The best part is that Cloudflare is simple to use. You don’t have to use coding, install any hardware or software.
Top 4 Reasons Why a Small Business Should Use Cloudfare
If you're not using Cloudflare on your website, you're potentially missing out on speed, traffic, and retaining website visitors. Worse still, you’re leaving your site at risk of potential cyber threats and hacking.
Let us explore in detail four reasons why you should consider Cloudflare:
• Using Cloudflare provides overall protection to your content. It also safeguards your site from bot crawlers, cross-site scripting, and comment spam. It creates a traffic buffer that analyzes the incoming traffic and filters out malicious IPs. It stops attacks before they reach your website.
But that is not all. Cloudflare contains a dedicated option that protects your site from Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. DDoS attacks make your site unresponsive by flooding it with redundant traffic.
Spammers and automated bots are quickly identified and blocked. Cloudflare comes with an in-built firewall that blocks traffic coming from blacklisted IP addresses and curtails access from unauthorized applications.
• One of the benefits of using Cloudflare is making your website faster. It comes with a caching mechanism that improves website speed. Cloudflare takes static content in your website and distributes it in data centers regardless of the physical location of your server.
These data centers are in strategic locations around the globe. Your site visitors are directed to the nearest data centers to them for faster browsing.
Here is the kicker. Search engines rank sites hosted on fast servers higher. The new Cloudflare CDN has inbuilt redundancy for maximum efficiency. The feature directs web visitors automatically to any of the data centers whenever they come across any problem.
• Cloudflare is designed with optimization tools that enhance your website load time and appearance while blocking unwanted users.
Allowing genuine visitors to your site maximizes the use of resources. The hosting resources serve real users at a higher speed. Ultimately, your website loads faster on both mobile devices and computers.
• You should always ensure your website is up and running all the time. This is where Cloudflare comes in handy. It contains a load balancer to ensure your site is available all the time, even if your server is down.
The load balancing mechanism distributes site traffic to different servers. Your content is hosted on the nearest server. The feature is particularly helpful when you are expecting high traffic.
Cloudflare leverages the vast network of the servers distributed all over the world for peak performance. It ensures top speed for your users by providing an optimized pathway.
It's a must-have tool if you want to protect your content and users from cyber-attacks and deliver your content as fast as possible. If you experience high traffic, you’ll want to ensure your site is available all the time, even when your backend servers are down.
As if that is not enough, as we noted, Cloudflare has a load balancing feature that distributes the traffic to data centers located at different corners of the globe. The bottom line is that Cloudflare provides you with website enhancements for both performance and speed. Additionally CloudFlare offers a free plan, meaning budget need to get in the way of security and speed.
Mike Gingerich is president of Digital Hill Multimedia (www.DigitalHill.com), a Goshen, Indiana web design, web software and social media marketing firm. He is also a consultant and author of the book, "Game Plan for Social Media Lead Generation." Find out more at www.MikeGingerich.com/book.
