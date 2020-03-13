Over the past couple of years, we’ve talked about the many virtues of this little burg called Roanoke, located between Huntington and Fort Wayne and just off U.S. 24. Our visit last summer was for the Joseph Decuis restaurant’s special called “Blue Jeans, Burgers and Beer,” which I hope they’ll continue this summer. This trip, however, was to discover something different.
Parker Grace Tea Room opened last November in the oldest home in Roanoke. Originally built in 1855, the structure was totally redone to reflect European influences throughout. From the French chandeliers, to the handcrafted mantel, to family heirlooms — including the most cherished “Mother’s Table,” to the 100-year-old golden cash register — there’s profound elegance everywhere. Named after a granddaughter, owner Laura McBride also named a dining table, “Cassidy’s Table,” after another granddaughter.
INTERESTING TEAS
Opening at 10 a.m. allows customers to visit for tea, scones and specialty breakfast breads before lunch service begins at 11 a.m. The featured tea is Harney and Sons of London, but there are also sachets and loose-leaf teas.
Sachets include mild summer peach, Earl Gray supreme, hot cinnamon spice (excellent in cold weather with a tad of brandy), English breakfast and chamomile. Loose teas include cherry blossom, apricot, English breakfast and an organic peppermint.
You can order tea for two or for one.
ECLECTIC LUNCH MENU
Starting with the soup of the day (on this day, it was potato dill with cheddar), there are three salads, nine entrees (each comes with a side or soup), five house-made side dishes and daily desserts.
Two of the featured salads are the apple cashew and chicken on greens. These salads are huge and should be for $14.95.
Included in the entrée section are five sandwiches. There’s also a daily quiche (on this day, it was tomato basil), chicken Divan and a sampling plate, called Parker Grace trio.
Side dishes included a cranberry-Mandarin-apple salad, their signature chicken salad, creamy cucumbers and two items that are more like desserts: strawberry pretzel and pink frozen salad.
All the sandwiches looked tempting, and the meat loaf cheddar baguette featuring PG’s old family recipe stood out. The loaf is served on a fresh-made baguette with melted cheddar and mayo.
There’s also a two types of baked turkey sandwiches and a ham sandwich — all served on various fresh-baked breads.
Looking for an opportunity to sample as many of the delights as possible, our friendly and efficient waitress, Lisa, recommended the PG trio. You can choose three sides or two with a soup. The creamy potato soup sounded excellent, and it was.
I also had to try the chicken salad, and the creamy cucumbers looked interesting. I like to make the latter with mostly sour cream and dill after marinating cucumber and onion slices in salt and vinegar. This sweeter version was refreshing, and the chicken salad was perfect. Next time, I’d order the entree version that’s served on a fresh croissant.
In attempt to be proper, I decided to have a spot of tea. My choice was the loose-leaf cherry blossom. I sipped with my pinky sticking out while munching on a house-made lemon tea muffin that resembled a mini-crumpet. By Jove, it was bloody delightful!
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, selected the chicken Divan. It’s served in a large chicken-shaped casserole dish. This French classic isn’t seen in many restaurants, so it was an excellent choice.
THERE’S MORE
Upstairs is A Spoonful of Sugar, operated by McBride’s sister, Cathy Hawks. It offers both domestic and imported candies, gifts and a superhero emporium of sorts. This side room is loaded with everything superhero and is attracting little ones to the shop.
Although tea rooms (another is Kimmel House Inn) aren’t typically my cup of tea (a cold beer or glass of wine would have been over the top), the food at PG is worthy of frequenting often.
Without a doubt, Roanoke continues to offer extraordinary restaurants and shopping. For example, there’s another new shop gracing Roanoke, called Saving Grace, featuring local crafts and art.
The hour trip from Lake Country is recommended. For us, there will be more in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.