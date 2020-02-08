Before liquor sales were allowed on Sunday in Indiana, road trips to Michigan were commonplace for Hoosiers wanting a bottle of hooch or a cold one. Union, Michigan, is just over the state line, making it a popular destination for such runs.
Today, Union is simply a crossroads with a flashing light, a Dollar General, gas station, a restaurant and a couple small businesses.
AROUND THE CORNER
This joint at the corner of U.S. 12 and Union Road is somewhat a roadhouse of sorts. Serving breakfast, lunch and early dinner, it’s known for quick service, hot food and cleanliness. Always popular with local farmers for breakfast, it’s also known for soups, wraps, sandwiches and burgers. It’s a must-stop if in the area.
ZIMMYVILLE
A few miles east — about halfway between Union and Mottville — is Sunset Boulevard, which meanders south between Baldwin and Long Lakes. Just south of U.S. 12 is an area called Zimmyville. The name comes from Zimmy’s Tavern, and includes a grocery, and something new underway.
Last spring, we highlighted the virtues of Zimmy’s, and we just returned there last week to get more onion rings, and the flounder sandwich wasn’t bad either.
GEORGE’S
Directly across the street from Zimmy’s is George’s Bar and Grill. Noting that George’s parking lot was full on our last Zimmy visit, we decided to check-out this quaint joint with Long Lake in its back yard. The place is small, with about 10 bar stools, table seating for about 40 and a community table (a sheet of plywood over a pool table), where several regulars were parked. It’s a ball cap (my style) and Carhart crowd, and everyone knows everyone else.
The menu is similar to Zimmy’s, except George’s is open for breakfast. Featuring signatures like biscuits and gravy and waffles, locals fill the place early. They also have their own, house-made corned beef, which I have to try.
On this day, we had to sample the onion rings — one of 11 appetizers listed. As an onion ring aficionado, they were crispy, not too greasy, but only average.
On to bigger and better things. The menu includes 13 sandwich and wrap choices, and the Philly sandwich is popular. They also have six burgers listed, and you can build your own, if you like. Cathy, our waitress, touted the cowboy hamburger, which you can get with or without cheese. It’s a half-pound patty smothered in a Texas-style barbecue sauce and topped with onion rings.
Instead, I opted for the olive burger. That was a half-pounder and the olives added a distinct flavor to the burger. Adding onion, lettuce and tomato made this giant so large it had a steak knife stuck in it to hold it together and had to be flattened just to get a bite.
The menu lists four salads and, Gayle, my wife, went with the popular taco salad. It was a large serving in a crispy tortilla bowl and was quite fresh. Lettuce, tomato, peppers (she omitted the onions) were topped with seasoned ground beef. It was served with fresh salsa and sour cream, but it was better with ranch dressing.
George’s offers daily specials and, on this day, it was a sloppy Joe casserole and minestrone, which looked tempting. They also listed an interesting Boston cream pie. If I wasn’t so stuffed from attempting to tackle the large burger, I would have tied that.
While in Zimmyville, Mill’s Grocery is next to Zimmy’s and promotes local products, meats and cheeses.
You can also go further east to Mottville and check-out the Jaywalker Restaurant adjacent the bridge over the St. Joseph River.
Then, you can venture even further east to U.S. 131, and go north to the Bullseye Marketplace. It’s a mini Shipshewana under one roof. There are bulk foods, local products (think Amish peanut butter), fresh produce, locally grown meats and poultry, a bakery and a café.
These luscious locations are only 40-minutes or so from Lake Country. If you want a road trip, check them out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.