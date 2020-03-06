Akron’s beautiful Carnegie Library shows that in 1836, 47 settlers arrived at this uncharted area, which was a major crossroad of Pottawatomie and Miami Indian trails. The settlers named the settlement Newark after their original hometown in Ohio. In 1855, it was renamed Akron. After the railroad came through, Akron was incorporated in 1909. The library was established in 1915.
Today, Akron is a vibrant community and an ideal place to raise a family. Surrounded by large farms — many of them egg farms — this burg of more than 1,100 people has many locally-owned businesses, including a grocery, pharmacy, doctor and lawyer offices, hardware store, funeral homes, a floral/gift shop and others.
Interestingly, there’s also seven restaurants. Within the town limits are two Mexican restaurants, a pizza joint, a cozy burger joint, a chain and two upscale bars.
KRISTY'S HOMETOWN BAR AND GRILL
Owner Kristy Myers Nelson grew-up in Akron and worked at this location when it was called Sloane’s. When the property became available in 2017, she purchased it and hasn’t looked back.
This quaint place is adorned with nautical paraphernalia, and the sloped tin roof over the bar reminds one of a tiki bar. The menu reflects southern roots with the likes of fried clams, grilled shrimp and catfish. The latter is on the dinner menu and is breaded with their stellar house-made mix.
On the 15-item appetizer section, there are local favorites like pork cracklings, potato skins, wings and onion rings. Obviously, the latter had to be sampled, and they were outstanding. We watched Kristy hand-dip those fresh-cut rings in a beer batter, and once flash-fried, had a tempura-like texture. The crispy coating crunched with each bite, and that followed with a solid bite of onion. No sogginess here.
The menu includes 14 sandwiches with “Kristy’s Hometown Favorite Burger” as the headliner. Each sandwich comes with a choice from six sides, with the waffle fries being a signature side.
Salads are made to order, and soups are made fresh daily. Mellisha, our waitress, claims, “Many regulars love the taco salad!” They also feature a salad of the day.
The dinner menu is served after 5 p.m. On the “grill side,” there are hand-cut steaks and Kristy’s signature ribs. On the “dock side,” there are favorites like frog legs, walleye and blue gill.
There are also daily specials with all-you-can-eat smelt on Monday, prime rib each Friday and Kristy features a seafood special on Saturday night.
DILLY'S BAR AND GRILL
Just down the main drag is another Akron icon. Housed in a 1912 building with original wood plank floors and exposed brick walls, this funky joint has served locals for years. While sitting in the rear bar, we admired the sign stating, “Why limit happy to an hour?”
The menu’s starter section includes 12 items, but, sadly, no onion rings. There are, however, two interesting egg rolls, and their signature sidewinder fries. These fries are loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits and topped with a gob of sour cream.
There are ample burgers and sandwiches that spark interest. Their ground beef is locally-sourced, and the whopper farmer’s burger is a pound of hamburger that includes bacon strips, onion and beer cheese.
Steaks are featured and the farmer’s ribeye is 1 lb. of thick goodness from a local source and comes with a sautéed mushroom medley.
There’s also a large salad selection with a seasonal salad featured.
Soups are made daily with French onion being a favorite.
Lastly, they have 20 craft beers on tap and flights are available.
It’s a bit stunning to us how the Akron area can support all these restaurants, but each appears very successful. Both of the bars we visited are worthy of a return, but there’s more: Jonesy’s Junction is a must visit. I’m told its tenderloins and brisket are awesome.
Akron is a unique little town just south of the Kosciusko County line and about a 50-minute drive from Lake Country, it’s definitely another luscious location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.