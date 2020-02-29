Warsaw is loaded with hidden gems. Some in places that are hard to find unless you have your GPS dialed in. Recently, we discovered such a place, and it might even be called “a back alley joint.”
SIDE HOUSE GRILL
Tucked on the backside of an island strip area, Side House Grill resides in the original location of the now defunct Redwood Grill. Once we found it, the search was well worthwhile. Named, perhaps, because the owner spends more time at the restaurant than at home, the restaurant opened last summer to little fanfare.
LUNCH AND DINNER
Featuring bar food and simple comfort-food dishes, you can munch on any one of six starters, including some unique items like “knife and fork pulled pork nachos,” “potato bombs” and “corn nuggets.”
Lunch diners tend to migrate to the salads or handhelds. There are three entrée salads like the southwestern, Side House steak and their take on a deli chef salad. These salads are large and fresh-made, but you can also get a smaller side salad or a classic Caesar.
The handhelds section is loaded. There are nine interesting choices, and besides the usual cheeseburger, there are unique choices like the “beer-belly” grilled cheese, shrimp po-boy, “aloha” burger and the “wrong side of the bed” burger, which is a bacon and egg cheeseburger.
Other non-burgers include an Italian beef sandwich and an open-faced Manhattan. This different-kind-of Manhattan is a choice of shaved beef or a beef patty on top of mashed potatoes piled on a slice of Texas toast. All this goodness is draped in a house-made gravy.
After 4 p. m., Side House offers three dinner entrees. Folks rave about the ribs, and you can order a full or half slab. Either way, they are slathered with a house-made barbecue sauce.
Dinner choices also include a hand-cut, 8-ounce filet wrapped in bacon and a baked cod entree.
INTERESTING PASTA DISHES
Offered for both lunch and dinner, all pastas are fresh-made, but it’s unclear as to whether they are made in-house or elsewhere. Regardless, there’s the classic fettuccine Alfredo, which can be had with either grilled chicken, steak or shrimp.
There are two spaghetti dishes: One comes with a rich, meaty Bolognese sauce, and the other is a carbonara.
Lastly, there’s steak and bleu penne and a Cajun-oriented, “Mardi Gras” fettuccine. The latter is a massive serving of the pasta topped with Cajun-spiced chicken, sausage, shrimp and a creamy Cajun sauce. It’s finished with the classic, New Orleanian “Holy Trinity” of diced onion, green bell pepper and celery.
DAILY SPECIALS
Each week day, special dishes and drinks are featured with all-you-can-eat fish on Friday. But, on this day, it’s “Tenderloin Tuesday.” That, and the bloody Mary drink special, made my choice easy.
Although the house specialty is breaded pork tenderloin, and I saw one of those monsters come-out, I prefer my pork tenderloin grilled, and this one did not disappoint. Hand-pounded paper-thin (they must have expected a crowd on this day, because the kitchen pounded-away all during this visit), this over-sized slab was seasoned perfectly and very tender. I hammered the whole thing!
My wife, Gayle, went with the “beer-belly” grilled cheese and a side of onion rings (onion rings must be sampled wherever we go). The rings were “OK,” but the grilled cheese was stellar! Three different cheeses and bacon slices drizzled with a bit of maple syrup were stuffed between two large slices of Texas toast. This unusual gooey gob of goodness was devoured!
Side House also features a daily soup, which, on this day, was a creamy wild mushroom soup. We’ll have to go back for that.
And, I’ll have to notify the Dunkirk Dudes of this place (Remember? These guys are on a quest for the best pork tenderloin in Indiana.). Although the Dudes prefer the Sleepy Owl’s, I liked Lynn’s (Roann) better, until this find. The Side House Grill’s extraordinarily thin, tender, nicely-seasoned, then grilled to perfection pork tenderloin is the best so far.
If you head into Warsaw on Ind. 15, check-out this obscure joint north of the U.S. 30 intersection. It’s eclectically decorated, features several craft beers on tap, and the menu is purposely simple. And, they have a kid’s menu.
