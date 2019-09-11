GOSHEN — Goshen-area high school students have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.
Caleb Shenk of Bethany High Schools one of the semifinalists.
He is the son of Jeff and Jen Shenk. He plays #1 singles on the varsity tennis team, is a captain on the basketball team and editor of the yearbook.
At Concord High School, the semifinalists are Rachel Rowe and Hailey Gallant.
Rowe is a senior. Her parents are Kevin and Leslie Rowe. Her plans are to attend a college or university to study biology
Gallant is also a senior. Her parents are Barb and Simon Yoder. She plans to attend college and major in biochemistry.
Other local semifinalists who The Goshen News was unable to obtain personal information for are:
Turner J. Koch, Middlebury; Seth Hays, Elkhart County, homeschooled; Jacob Koets, Jimtown; and Wyatt Fisher, Goshen.
