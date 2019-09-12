GOSHEN — Goshen-area high school students have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.
Caleb Shenk, a senior at Bethany High School, is one of the semifinalists. He is the son of Jeff and Jen Shenk. He plays #1 singles on the varsity tennis team, is a captain on the basketball team and editor of the yearbook.
Goshen High School’s semifinalist is Wyatt Fisher. He is the son of Matt and Amy Fisher.
Fisher’s activities include the National Honor Society, student council, technology student association, French Club, orchestra, tennis team, swim and dive team, baseball and he has been a cast member in two musicals. He also is a member of Silverwood Mennonite’s youth group.
At Concord High School, the finalists are Rachel Rowe and Hailey Gallant.
Rowe is a senior. Her parents are Kevin and Leslie Rowe. Her plans are to attend a college or university to study biology
Gallant is also a senior. Her parents are Barb and Simon Yoder. She plans to attend college and major in biochemistry.
Other local semifinalists who The Goshen News was unable to obtain personal information for are:
Turner J. Koch, Middlebury; Seth Hays, Elkhart County, home schooled; and Jacob Koets, Jimtown.
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. named almost 16,000 semifinalists nationwide Wednesday. The semifinalists are competing for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million. Students qualify to be a semifinalist based on their high scores on college entrance exams.
The organization said that about 90% of the semifinalists will fulfill the requirements to advance to the finalist level and that about half of the finalists will be awarded scholarships in 2020.
