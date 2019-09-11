LaGrange commissioners to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners will meet Monday at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Room in the county office building, 114 W. Michigan St.
On the agenda will be a recruiter contract for the highway department; personnel policy manual; purchase of cabinets; internet connections; court equipment; purchase of a salt spreader; acceptance of rights of way; and paying of bills.
Bake Day offered at Bonneyville Mill
BRISTOL — The staff at Bonneyville County Park’s mill will host a Bake Day Sept. 21 beginning at 11 a.m.
Visitors will have the opportunity to sample baked goods made fresh from the mill’s stone-ground soft white wheat flour.
There is no cost and sampling will continue until the baked items are gone.
Digital panfish derby Sept. 21
HOWE — A Fish & Field Day at Pine Knob Park will take place Sept. 21.
The digital panfish derby begins at 7 a.m. Participants can take a picture of every fish they catch in Meteer Lake. The winning participant will be the person with the most pictures at 10 a.m. when the derby ends. Only panfish count, park officials said. There will be awards for the top three adults and the top three youth (younger than 18).
Participants must register the morning of the derby to receive a special logo to include in each photo. A check-in station will be provided for people who do not have a cell phone or camera. There is limited pier fishing, so taking along a boat is recommended, park officials said.
Indiana fishing license regulations do apply to this event. Those who stick around after the derby and can enjoy a bluegill fish fry at 11:30 a.m. prepared by the Friends of LaGrange County Parks. Donations will be accepted for the meal.
A full list of event activities can be found online at lagrangecountyparks.org. Pine Knob Park is at 2825 E. Ind. 120, Howe.
Maple City Walk coming Sept. 21
GOSHEN — The 11th annual Maple City Walk, hosted by Downtown Goshen Inc., will be held Sept. 21.
The route will include the Maple City Greenway and feature the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail as the core of its 10K, half marathon and marathon courses.
Register online for a reduced fee by Sept. 16 or register the day of the walk. $5 of the registration fee will go to Friends of the Pumpkinvine for closing the gap in the trail and for trail maintenance.
The start and finish will be at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Gate 6, Clover Hill building, 17746 C.R. 34. The half and marathon walks begin at 7:30 a.m. and the 10K walk at 9 a.m. 10K walkers may also start at 7:30 a.m. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. for the half and marathon and 8 a.m. for the 10K.
Each participant who completes the walk will receive a Maple City Walk medal and be entered into a drawing for a free pair of walking shoes.
Water to fill water bottles and snacks will be offered along the course. Additional portable toilets will also be available along the course.
For more information, registration and a map of the course, visit the Maple City Walk website: www.cityonthego.org/maple-city-walk/home. For information e-mail juliagautsche@gmail.com or call 574-596-1632.
