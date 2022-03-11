GOSHEN — Lincoln Avenue Cycling was recently honored by TerraTrike as Dealer of the Year.
Danny Jones, owner and president of Lincoln Avenue Cycling, said he felt very humbled and honored that his shop was honored out of the 230 to 250 dealers in the country who sell the recumbent bicycles.
He and his wife Terri Jones co-own the shop, located at 430 W. Lincoln Ave.
It was established in 1948 in Goshen at Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue, currently home to Tony’s Famous Grill. In 1970, Jones’ father-in-law, Louis Stoffel, who owned the business at the time, built the current shop. Jones married Stoffel’s daughter, Terri, in 1980, and is now in his 40th year at the business.
As far as TerraTrike, Lincoln Avenue Cycling started selling them in 2010 and have been in the company’s top 20 dealer’s list for the last five years.
In the past couple of years, sales have almost doubled, Jones said.
Bike sales went up during the pandemic and now with gas prices increasing, Jones said history could repeat itself.
During the 1972-74 oil embargo, gas became very hard to come by. His father-in-law had a photo from his showroom in 1973 where there was one bike on the showroom floor. They were one bike away from being sold out.
Last year, Jones said, he got down to 11 bikes because COVID created a demand.
With TerraBikes, which is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jones said they did not want to start selling them in Goshen until there was a safe place for people to ride them. When the Pumpkinvine and other trails opened, Lincoln Avenue Cycling started selling TerraTrikes, which, he said, are great for people who have balance issues or who are not comfortable on two-wheeled bikes.
Also, they help people who have mobility issues adapt their TerraTrikes. There are even electric-assist options, he said.
