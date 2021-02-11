People can change
As a religious person, and as a Christian pastor, I believe people can change. I see it in Scripture with the conversion of Saul/Paul. In a dramatic way, I am seeing change (conversion?) in the White House bringing hope for a better life. What changes do I see?
From lying to truth telling; from “only I can fix it” to we can do this together; from bullying people to serving and caring about people; from holding a Bible in front of a church to inviting others to join in worship inside the church; from ignoring virus deaths to pausing in prayer for COVID-19 families; from policies that favor a privileged few to policies that offer hope for the poor and marginalized; from expecting absolute loyalty to creating a diverse cabinet; from abusing women as sexual objects to have a woman as vice president and giving women status as cabinet members; from a divide and conquer mentality to an attitude of listening, seeing and sharing together; from seeing all other nations as a threat to our security to a vision of cooperation that searches for common ground so that we might all live together in peace; from defying the election and supporting active violence to a commitment to bring people together in peaceful, legal steps that benefit all human groups; from actions that have tarnished and destroyed American influence all around the world to an active invitation to work together in solving the current world crisis in economics, health care, terrorism and nationalism.
We have an opportunity to make America a better nation and to lead this world a step closer to peace and health. I pray that together we might make this conversion a living reality.
The Rev. Donald Blosser, Goshen
Columnist’s views are not acceptable
As a subscriber to The Goshen News, I am writing to request the immediate discontinuation of Cal Thomas’ syndicated column. His Feb. 3, 2021, column, in which he claims to have the solution to racism, was past the bounds of acceptability.
At turns whiny, sarcastic, defensive and paternalistic, Thomas suggests the government should no longer feel burdened by the “sin” of racism. From where he sits, tackling this stain on our democracy is not worth the investment of time or money.
Thomas’s solution? “Personal responsibility,” that conservative catch-phrase intended to dilute complex issues by simply shifting the blame. If people of color would only make better decisions, “regardless of circumstances,” Thomas asserts, all would be well. (Oh, the irony of throwing “personal responsibility” in the faces of others in an attempt to absolve you of your own.)
In his naked attempts to dodge any accountability for the systemic racism still rampant in America, he blames, of all things, public school teachers. He then spends his remaining word-count burying overt racism beneath microaggressions, gilding his rant with tired political tropes, and peppering it with racially-coded language.
Summarizing that our government should wash its hands of trying to eliminate racism, he turns his pen, again, on those oppressed by the white supremacy he so deftly displays. He tells people of color to just do better.
I cannot fathom what disillusionment convinces Cal Thomas that the power to crack the code of racism lies within him. As the mom of four kids of color and a friend to others, I’m asking The Goshen News to no longer broadcast his toxic worldview. Differing opinions are a healthy way to engage democracy and grow in unity. Words that erode the safety of a community are of an entirely different category.
Shannan Martin, Goshen
