GOSHEN — The Maple City officially has its first female mayor.
Outgoing Mayor Jeremy Stutsman presented the Oath of Office to incoming Mayor Gina Leichty to a full crowd at the Goshen City Police & Courts Building Friday evening.
“With a healthy dose of reality about the challenges and the possibilities, I say, ‘Yes, let’s do this, Goshen,’” Leichty said in her first speech as mayor. “Let’s build a city we’re all proud to call ‘home.’ Let’s leave this place better than we found it, and as we move forward, let’s make sure we open doors of opportunity for others.”
Her daughter Zoe Leichty and City of Goshen Clerk-Treasurer Richard Aguirre offered remarks ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.
“Over the years, our city councils — Republicans and Democrats — have worked together to overcome (a list of) challenges,” Aguirre said. “That’s happened certainly under Mayor Stutsman, and I’m confident this record of achievement and accountability will continue under Mayor Leichty. Jeremy and Gina share a commitment to putting the needs of residents above all else, closely managing expenses, promoting efficiency, and providing open and friendly access to city government even under difficult circumstances.”
Leichty told those in attendance that creating unity has proven to be a passion of hers.
“Every time I’ve been able to play a role in bringing people together — people who may not like each other, people who may disagree with one another, but we’ve been able to come together around a common cause, I’ve been able to find my most profound sense of purpose, and there is plenty of work ahead in bringing people together,” Leichty said.
For now, Leichty doesn’t have any concrete plans for the future of Goshen. She said plans will come after she’s firmly seated.
“My main focus really is to get through the transition as smoothly as possible,” Leichty said.
In the meantime, she has been working with Stutsman to learn the ins and outs of mayoral duties, and how the city runs, and taken seminars and classes in Indianapolis learning even more about her new role as Goshen’s mayor.
“I’m grateful that Gina has decided to step up for our community,” Stutsman said. “Gina, I’ve said this to you before, but this is the best job I have ever had, I’m pretty sure it will be for you as well. It’s also the hardest job to leave, so when you decide that your time is up, I hope that you’ve enjoyed every bit of it, as much as I have.”
Stutsman also offered Leichty some parting words of wisdom for when times get rough.
“My advice to you is to just gather your team, and take it one decision at a time, but even in the worst of times, don’t forget to find a moment to step back because there’s still joy there,” he said. “Everything you do does have joy. You just have to find it sometimes.”
In her comments, Leichty also asked the community to be mindful of those in public service such as teachers, police officers, and elected officials.
“The community of Goshen owes you a tremendous amount of gratitude,” Leichty told Stutsman.
Leichty’s first public appearance after becoming mayor will be at the Juneteenth celebration at Shanklin Park Saturday.
“I am able to be here because of all of you, and this is a wonderful community that I am so proud to champion and be a part of,” Leichty said.