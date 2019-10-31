Our oldest grandson and newest granddaughter-in-law scheduled their wedding in the middle of October. So, the day after the wedding in Utica, Michigan, we headed north.
Being on the eastern side of the state, we decided to take U.S. 23 along Lake Huron’s western shoreline. On the way, we even diverted a bit to cruise through Frankenmuth. This historical Bavarian-themed city was packed with visitors, but we didn’t stop. It is quite the place.
Cruising further north, the fall colors became spectacular in the morning sunlight. The periodic views of Lake Huron were equally stunning, including the occasional freighter off in the distance. Being near the end of the season, many of the touristy stops were closed, but some remained open, even on this Sunday.
On the way, you cross the 45th parallel, which is the halfway point between the equator and the north pole.
First Stop: Alpena
Alpena is Michigan’s second largest city north of the line between Grand Rapids and Saginaw and, by comparison, it’s a relatively new city, having been founded in 1871. The logging industry has been the primary source of income; however, heavy machinery and cement industries also contribute. Being a small port, Alpena overlooks Thunder Bay and its lighthouse remains a beacon of security daily.
Being a bit hungry and highly parched, we found JJ’s Steak and Pizza House, one of the few joints open on Sunday. We settled in at the bar, and Heather poured us a couple cold ones. While perusing the menu, we immediately started a conversation with Matt, a local who frequents JJ’s almost daily.
“You can’t go wrong with anything here,” Matt said. “Everything is made fresh daily, even the bread!”
Indeed it was. Although popular for their fresh-made pizzas, I opted for another local favorite, the Italian hoagie. This is a monster sandwich, so I ordered a half and savored every bite. The fresh hoagie roll was stuffed with Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni, mild peppers and gooey mozzarella. It was very satisfying.
My wife, Gayle, went with the chicken strips from the appetizer menu, and it came with onion rings. Those too were perfectly done.
JJ’s is truly a northern outpost. Loaded with stuffed animals of all varieties, it reminds one of a stuffed animal petting zoo.
Mackinaw City – The gateway to the UP
The area that is now Mackinaw City was first settled by the French missionary Father Jacques Marquette in 1671 as a mission to Huron Native Americans. Later, in 1715, French soldiers constructed Fort Michilimackinac, meaning the place of the great turtle because of the shape of Mackinaw Island, as a strategic depot for fur trade on the Straits of Mackinac. The British took control in 1761, but much of the original fort remains intact.
Today, Mackinaw City is a ferry port to the island, and the base for the great Mackinac Bridge across the straits. The bridge is a story in itself.
We planned an oversight stay in this historical port town because of The Chippewa Room. It’s a destination restaurant loaded with Native American décor and every kind of stuffed game you could imagine.
Chef Nick Jaggi and his staff specialize in hand-cut steaks, lamb, seafood and elk. The menu is a venture in high-end cuisine and has something to satisfy every pallet.
Although the objective when this far north is to eat as much fresh whitefish as possible (the menu had eight versions, plus walleye and lake perch), on this blustery night, T.J., our bartender/waitress, who has lived here all her life, strongly recommended the elk. So, I did.
The two, perfectly medium-rare elk medallions were smothered with an elk-based gravy over garlic mashed potatoes and topped with pieces of elk sausage. That and the spinach salad with blue cheese, walnuts and red raspberry vinaigrette was an excellent ending to a long day of driving.
Although highly touristy as long as the ferries run, Mackinaw City is worth an overnight stay because of the history (Dixie Saloon, the colonial village and the lighthouse are among the most popular), the restaurants and all things fudge. We counted 12 fudge stores in town.
Tomorrow’s destination: Copper Harbor at the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula.
