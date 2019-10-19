A camel dairy in Lake Country?
Yes, it’s true. Luke and Amber Blakeslee first became interested in any animal that would prevent them from having to mow the several back acres that were basically weeds. After investigating all sorts of grazing animals, they discovered camels, a love affair began and the River Jordan Camel Dairy was born.
In 2015, they found that camels can be very expensive. So, they started a camel fund by purchasing their first batch of camel’s milk from a farmer in Shipshewana. Amber’s extensive research resulted in making camel milk-based soap products to sell. Eventually, they raised enough money through various venues to purchase a camel.
Now, they have five one-hump camels with one pregnant and are the only camel dairy in Indiana (other camel farms raise camels to sell). Soon they plan to breed another female to keep the milk supply flowing. Camels only produce milk after giving birth and with the gestation period being 13 to 15 months (depending on which camel type — one hump or two humps), they have to keep breeding the camel.
Camels will produce milk for at least eight months and sometimes as long as 18 months. The milk is stored in ice cube containers and frozen for future use.
Camel Milk Products
The Blakeslee’s opened a farm store on the property so folks could schedule a visit to see camels and buy some of the many products Amber has developed. Their barn is set up with two camel pens for viewing with the store on the other side. On occasion, they will offer ice cream made from camel’s milk, which folks can sample but, like the milk, they can’t sell it.
There are soaps — both liquid and solid — shampoo bars and shaving products available. Amber has developed 33 soap varieties, some with exotic names like sea moss, mahogany teakwood, cucumber-melon rebatch, amethyst, carpenter’s craft, the perfect man, etc. The more popular soaps have been the Aleppo and tropical breeze.
Camel’s milk contains properties that gives these products a creamy-smooth texture. Each recipe is tailored to a specific skin type. Some bars exfoliate, some are gentle cleansers, while others have medicinal properties to aid damaged skin.
There’s also a shaving kit, which includes the farm’s classic spice shaving soap (also sold separately), and shampoo. The two shampoos are a pear glaze bar and an absolute essential bar.
Amber has also created a foamy liquid soap with its own dispenser and really clever camel-related garments including shirts with camel images she designed. She definitely has a talent!
Camel Facts
Did you know?
• The height of the camel’s hump can be up to 7 feet, 4 inches
• Camel bulls weigh between 1,800 and 2,500 pounds; females’ weigh between 1,400 and 1,600 pounds
• Camel wool is usable
• They like to feed from a hopper above their heads
• Their hind legs have two knees and an ankle
• There are no teeth on the roof of their mouth
• Camels can produce 3 gallons of milk a day
• Camel’s can drink as much as 30 gallons of water an hour
• Camels can cost $12,000 to $20,000 each
Milk Facts
Some of the health essentials contained in camel’s milk, include:
• Rich in lanolin
• High in lactic acid
• Alpha-hydroxy acids (aids in removing dead skin cells)
• Vitamins A, B3, C and E
• Anti-inflammatory proteins
Regarding the taste, Luke says: “It tastes very much like cow’s milk, except it has a salty finish!”
Special Events
Luke is having Ginger, the youngest of the herd (there is a herd hierarchy), trained to pull carts. This requires a USDA permit but will allow visitors to ride behind a camel.
An open farm event is scheduled once a month. This month it happens to be today, but there will also be another one in November. Check their Facebook page for time and dates.
Whenever a new baby camel is born, the dairy schedules an open house event to introduce the new camel to the world. The last one in 2018 drew nearly 700 people.
For the holidays, the Blakeslee’s plan a live Nativity scene on the farm involving camels (of course), goats, donkeys and cows. As of this writing, it’s scheduled for the first week of December.
If You Go
River Jordan Camel Dairy is at 1512 W. 1000 North, Milford. Phone: 574-312-0155. Visits are by appointment only and are $5 per person.
