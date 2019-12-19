Ruhe (the word Amish residents use for "relax") 152 opened last June, but we decided to wait a few months to give them a chance to smooth-out the wrinkles. Many of our high school classmates meet once a month for lunch, so, we thought this would be a prime time to see what it’s all about.
A Multi-Faceted Operation
The creators of this new venture in downtown Nappanee wanted a comfortable, intriguing ambiance and a food venue that offered something not found nearby. The notion was to keep locals eating local. However, the renovation process of the century-old Market Square Tap and Dine building wasn’t without hurdles. Old buildings tend to present many surprises.
Obstacles aside, Ruhe 152 finally opened, and lately, reviews of this microbrew/distillery/bistro have been phenomenal. Executive Chef Jack Godwin and Brewmeister Dave Michael have put together a food, beer and spirit menu that is drawing people from afar.
Featuring everything fresh, hops for the microbrewery are from an owner’s nearby farm, while the food menu is based on “everything made from scratch."
Eclectic Menu
The menu ranges from comfort to exotic. Starters vary from the simplistic, all-natural peanut butter and house-made jam tots to the clever tempura deviled eggs.
Small plates include flatbreads, and ahi tuna avocado dip served with wonton chips. In addition, the three versions of wings are a favorite for those sampling craft beers.
All the salads feature hydroponic and aquaponic greens and tomatoes. A couple are unique: Knife and fork wasabi Caesar and the grilled pear mile high. These salads are a meal!
The hand-helds also have an Asian flare like bao buns and Shrimp tempura. Another item unique to the area is the lobster roll.
The burgers feature a special ground beef blend of Angus, short rib, brisket and chuck. Other sandwiches include, chicken, salmon and the impossible burger, which is made from plants.
For a comfort food, there’s the new Gouda mac and cheese.
On this blustery day, the lunch menu included the items previously mentioned, but there were also “1/2 & 1/2” features, that several in our group went for. My wife, Gayle, had the combo of cactus chili and a shrimp tempura Bao bun. That chili was authentic with bits of ground beef, white beans, cactus (barely noticeable) floating in a delectable tomato-beef based stock. Perfect for this day!
After ordering a flight of craft beers (They had 13 to choose from, and the peachy-tart drupaceous was, indeed, refreshing), I had to try the tempura deviled eggs. There were six tempura-fried egg halves crammed with a delightful egg-yolk and wasabi puree, then topped with bacon and jalapeno bits. These delectable morsels were delicious. I cut them in half and passed around the table.
Then, not having a lobster roll since visiting Maine some time ago, I had to try their version. Usually these rolls are concocted such that you’re eating more bread than filling. Ruhe’s version is a far cry from that. Included are large chunks of lobster mixed with diced celery, maybe red bell pepper and a light mayo dressing — all stuffed into two of the chef’s signature bao buns. Every lobster fan has to try this roll! That and a side of their fabulous Asian slaw made for a perfect lunch.
Most of the guys opted for one of the 1/3-pound burgers with one being the impossible burger. It does taste like a burger, but was well seasoned.
Intriguing Entrees Require Return Trips
On the dinner menu, there are seven entrees ranging from local (lake perch, cider-soaked pork chop and stuffed meatloaf) to southern (shrimp and grits). There are also a couple large steaks (think 16-ounce ribeye), and a grilled Scottish salmon.
Everything is a la carte so you have to choose from the six different complements for $5 each.
Finally, if none of the above piques your interest, sushi might? After 4 p. m., nine rolls are offered with the spider being the most unusual. You don’t often see soft-shelled crabs in these parts, but Ruhe has them in this roll, which also includes tobiko (flying fish roe).
Ruhe also has a children’s menu and a bevy of worthy desserts, if you are so inclined.
Being only a thirty-minute drive from Lake Country, we’ll be going back real soon.
