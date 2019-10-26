Purdue University just completed a year-long celebration of its 150th anniversary. The celebration concluded during the week preceding Purdue’s homecoming victory Oct. 12 over Maryland, and they left no stone unturned.
Condoleezza Rice
Our week started with Purdue’s Giant Leaps program. Mitch Daniels, Purdue’s president and who worked with Condoleezza Rice in the George W. Bush administration, invited her for a question and answer session focused on foreign relations. She spent an hour pontificating on everything from Russia to Venezuela to the Middle East and everything in between, then took questions from students.
What an elegant lady who rose from the ashes of segregated Birmingham — when she was 6 years old, she witnessed a friend killed by a stray bullet — to become the 66th Secretary of State for the United States. She currently is Denning Professor in global business and economy at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, the Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow on public policy at the Hoover Institution and a professor of political science at Stanford University. She received several standing ovations and, deservedly so, she is truly an American icon.
Triple XXX Drive In
Established as an original Triple XXX “Thirst Station” in 1929, this landmark is now the oldest drive-in in Indiana, and the last original Thirst Station in the U.S. It has long lines on weekends, so we decided on a weekday and were able to capture a couple bar stools. Of course, I had to have an ice-cold mug of that Triple XXX root beer. Even before breakfast, it was a refreshing treat!
The food at Triple XXX is second to none when it comes to down-home fare such as pancakes, waffles, home-made sausage, burgers and dogs. Being early in the day, we all stuck to the breakfast menu, and no one was disappointed. My order of one egg brought two, and the American fries were spot-on. The ham tasted more like a city ham (cured in its own juices) and wasn’t salty at all. It was a delightful start to another day.
After breakfast, we toured the Neil Armstrong Hall of Engineering and the Chemical Engineering battery research laboratory.
The President’s Council Weekend
To complete this stunning week, Purdue went all out. First, there were “Back-to-Class” sessions, which we always enjoy. The first session was on brain research relating to the causes of dementia and Parkinson’s disease. I learned more about brain proteins than I need to know — nonetheless fascinating!
The next session was a study of how various economic indices effect the stock market. This too was fascinating, and certainly resonated with us on the impact to our IRA’s
After class, we had lunch with several of Purdue’s 26 astronaut graduates. More than 800 attended this luncheon, which filled two ballrooms. After lunch, the 13 astronauts attending were introduced and each was asked an opinion on one of their experiences as an astronaut. Here’s some facts you might want to know:
1. There have been more Purdue astronauts in space than from all other universities combined
2. Besides Neil Armstrong, Gene Cernan was the other Purdue astronaut to walk on the moon.
3. Janice Voss, who died of breast cancer in 2012, was in space five times, three as a commander
4. Jerry Ross of Crown Point has been launched into space seven times, which ties him for the most launches
5. Besides an engineering degree, David Wolf of Indianapolis is medical doctor and flight surgeon. He spent 128 days on the International Space Station
6. Loral O’Hara is currently in training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia.
7. Beth Moses is training for Virgin Galactic’s first commercial space flight.
The day concluded with the President’s Council Dinner of salad, beef short-rib Wellington (a first for us), squash ravioli and lemon panna cotta garnished with a gold blackberry. Daniels then announced that Purdue’s “Ever True” fundraising campaign had exceeded its goal by more than 20%.
The next day we quaffed brats and beer at the President’s Council tailgate, then watched the Boilers. The astronauts were introduced at half-time to a rousing standing ovation. Great time to be a Boiler.
