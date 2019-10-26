Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 48F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 48F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.