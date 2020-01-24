According to the Historical Society, the first white pioneers arrived in 1828 and settled in northeast LaGrange County. Originally called Mongoquinong, or Big Squaw Village, today, the location is now the village of Mongo. In 1832, LaGrange County was separated from Elkhart County.
LaGrange translates to “farm or plantation” in French and was named after revolutionary war hero General Marquis de Lafayette’s French home.
The town of LaGrange was plotted in 1836 and became the county seat in 1842. As settlers flocked to the area, Chief Shipshewana and his Potawatomie tribe were removed by the government in 1837. In 1844, the first Amish arrived and settled in the area that is now Shipshewana.
There are 70 fresh water lakes in LaGrange County, with several having lakefront restaurants. We’ve explored many of these out-of-way places, and some have proved to be very worthy.
The county also has several land-locked joints that serve-up some great grub. Coppertop between Topeka and Wolcottville is a place to visit whenever in the area.
DOWNTOWN LAGRANGE
Left unexplored, so far, is downtown LaGrange. Interestingly, there are six restaurants (plus a couple chains) in this rural town of less than 3,000 residents. How all of these restaurants can be supported is unknown, but a couple come with high recommendations.
Detroit Street is the main drag, and along the way there’s a bar and a couple restaurants. One that got our attention was the newly opened Fireside Craft Burgers and Beer. Owned by Marsha and Corey Dunker, Fireside got its start inside Shipshewana’s Yoder’s Department Store. After several years, they decided to relocate to LaGrange and found a small location off the main drag. But when the circa-1890’s building that was once Chicago Joe’s came available, they jumped on it. Opening in mid-December 2019, they are still sorting things out, but the place was packed!
CRAFT BEERS RULE
Fireside has 16 draft beers from across the country with some local brews thrown-in. On the list are brews from Guesswork Brewing (Albion), Goshen Brewing Company (Goshen) and Wedgewood Brewing (Middlebury).
They aren’t serving flights yet, so we sampled several and opted for Short’s Brewing Company’s (Bellaire, Michigan) American lager. It’s a delightfully light beer that I would highly recommend.
CLEVER BURGERS ABOUND
There are 11 original burgers listed and each is built starting with two smash-style patties and a pile of condiments. They vary from the anti-carb (cheese and bacon without a bun), pickle burger (Yikes!) and moo and oink (pulled pork, bacon and beer cheese) to the beer cheesinator (bacon, onion rings and beer cheese) and everything in between.
Noting the size of those monsters, we opted for something lighter.
MORE THAN BURGERS
The appetizer section has eight starters, and the onion rings had to be tried. They were quite good!
The sandwich section has a couple selections featuring their house-smoked turkey, so I had to try the popular turkey-bacon-avocado wrap. The turkey was juicy and paired well with romaine, avocado and bacon stuffed into the wrap.
The signature soup is a hardy brisket-chili, but there’s also daily soups. On this day, broccoli-cheese and chicken tortilla were featured. My wife, Gayle, went with the latter, and it did not disappoint. Served with a large slice of naan, it made a meal for her, but she still had to try their macaroni and cheese. That too was a good choice. Small shells were al dente and buried in a rich cheese sauce that had to be enhanced with a bit of heavy cream. Very tasty.
Besides the macaroni and cheese, other sides include broccoli salad, tater tots, a side salad, fries and baked beans. The latter is a house recipe, lightly smoked and features bacon, but I had to sample the broccoli salad. It was classic with a light vinaigrette, diced red onion and raisins.
Desserts are made daily in house, but there is one constant — chocolate-chip cookie dough cheesecake.
PROMISING FUTURE
The Dunkers expect a liquor license this month, and they have new brewing equipment installed. Marsha said, “We expect to be selling our own craft beers within a couple of weeks.”
The industrial-modern décor with exposed original brick walls and stamped tin ceiling makes the place cozy and comfortable. I have to go back for that pickle burger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.