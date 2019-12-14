In the early 1800s, a trace between Fort Wayne and Lafayette wandered through the area along today’s Wabash River and, because of the dense forests and rich soil, settlers arrived and a county was organized. It was named after Sam Huntington, a delegate to the Continental Congress and a signer of the Declaration of Independence.
As population increased, a tavern along the trace became necessary. According to the Huntington Historical Museum, a person named Helvey, and his two sisters, constructed the Flint Spring Hotel around 1830. More people came, and log cabins popped-up all along the river, but the town wasn’t laid out until 1882.
The Original Breaded Tenderloin
Later, in the early 1900s, a son of one of the early settlers, named Nick Freienstein (yep, that’s his name!), started selling hamburgers from a food cart on the courthouse square in downtown Huntington. As the popularity of his burgers grew, he moved to a 10-foot-by-10-foot structure at the corner of Market and Jefferson streets, and the business continued to flourish. In 1908, he was able buy a building on Jefferson Street.
As his restaurant grew, he wanted something more of a signature dish (unlike the common hamburger) that would forever establish his restaurant as a go-to place. With pork being commonly available in those days, he considered what could be done with it to make an exceptional sandwich. Bingo! After several experiments, the original breaded tenderloin was born.
Nick’s Kitchen
Today, Nick’s delivers the same breaded pork tenderloin sandwich recipe day-in and day-out to a flood of customers. And, what’s more, is that as the legend of the breaded tenderloin grew, many establishments in northeast Indiana and parts beyond started offering a similar tenderloin.
Nick’s circa-1900s décor, complete with the old diner-style bar stools, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The not-too-extensive menu is comfort food at the max. House-made pies (you can order pies ahead), soups and old-time, side salads (think pea, macaroni and potato), are all a daily undertaking.
Breakfast
The breakfast menu offers the usual fare, but also, some dishes not seen elsewhere. For example, there’s the breakfast bowl, which Chris, my waitress, claimed is very popular with the farmers. It’s a mash-up of an egg with hash browns, peppers, onion and cheese, then buried in a house-made, sausage gravy. Another interesting item is scrams (scrambled eggs), where they’ll combine virtually anything like peppers, onions, potato, cheese with one or two eggs, and you can add a meat choice, if you like.
Lunch was Packed
As I settled-in on one of the bar stools and ordered a drink (they offer Triple XXX root beer in a frosty mug, but it was too cold out for that), the folks kept pouring. I was happy to be far away of the never-ending door openings on this blustery day.
The lunch specialty board that changes daily offered several items large enough to be a dinner. Plates included smoked pork chops, sausage and ham — all with sides of potatoes and vegetables. Those plates were enough for two!
For sandwiches, the tenderloins are on almost every guest’s agenda, but they also have burgers, fish and chicken. The original breaded tenderloin is the most popular, and they offer half-sized breaded and grilled versions. Knowing that I couldn’t handle the original, I opted for the half breaded.
Even then, I could not finish it; although, I was also quaffing some onions rings (battered with same breading as the tenderloin and very crunchy) and a side of the pea salad. That salad was very much like my Old Order Mennonite aunts used to make to sell at the South Bend Farmer’s Market. Although, I like pea salad with chucks of ham included, this took me back a year or two. I also ordered a to-go slab of the sugar-cream pie — claimed to be their most popular pie.
Chris and the other waitress, Brenda, were taking orders, pouring drinks, scooping pieces of pie and serving the masses in the front, while Michelle handled every order in the kitchen. Service was efficient and smooth.
Although an hour’s drive from Lake Country, Nick’s Kitchen — a nostalgic throw-back to another era — is worth the trip for any tenderloin aficionado. I want to go back for breakfast and, if warmer, have one of their hand-dipped shakes and/or root beer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.