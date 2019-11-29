After graduating from Purdue, we spent eight years in the Milwaukee area, and it has become part of us. I earned my master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, and we made lifelong friends who we still see at least once a year. The most recent was on the way back from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Our return took us through Green Bay and a must-stop at Lambeau Field, then to Pewaukee, Wisconsin, for dinner with these old friends.
The Story Behind Plank Roads
For early Wisconsin settlers, Native American trails were the best routes for moving goods inland from Milwaukee’s port. As trade increased in the mid-1800s, roads had to be improved, and one of the more innovative construction techniques was using wood planks for the road base.
Watertown, Wisconsin, was an inland trade center and connected to Milwaukee via one of those ancient trails. In 1837, the Milwaukee-Watertown Wagon Road was constructed over this trail. As trade increased further, the road was replaced with planks.
Plank roads are constructed with parallel, dual support rails then wood planks are laid tightly together across the support rails. The plank road opened in 1853 as a toll road, but because there were no wood preservative treatments in those days, the planks quickly deteriorated and, when the railroad came through in 1857, the road was taken over by the federal government.
Every Route Needs an Inn
Even before the plank road was completed, an inn along the way was essential. In 1847, Francis Schraudenbach received a land grant for an inn. Completed in 1848, The Nashotah Hotel quickly became a vital waypoint for stage coaches.
In 1889, brewmaster, Frederic Pabst purchased the hotel, and renamed it The Red Circle Inn after the brewery’s logo.
Now, more than 170 years later, this historic landmark in the village of Nashotah is Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant and a destination for locals in “Wisconsin’s Lake Country,” as well as those from afar (think Chicago, Madison, etc.). Although no longer a true inn, owners Norm and Martha Eckstaedt have created a reputation for exceptional food, fine wines, event planning and service.
Fine Dining and Bistro Fare
Originally only a formal dining restaurant, the Eckstaedt’s recognized demographic changes and expanded the restaurant’s venue to include a larger bar area featuring a bistro menu, outdoor seating and a garden. Moreover, executive chef Mike Bessler has created menu’s “built from the bottom-up!” All sauces, dressings, pastas and desserts are made in-house. Everything else is fresh, including the hand-cut steaks and seafood — the latter arriving daily.
On this night, our friends reserved a table in a separate, formal dining room that we had all to ourselves, even though the bar and adjacent dining rooms were packed. We immediately ordered a nice bottle of Gruner Veltliner (Austria’s national grape and not found on many wine lists) and mused through the extensive menu.
Our waitress, Mary Ann, who has been at the inn for more than 20 years, pontificated a bit on the inn’s history and concluded with details on the specials for the night. The entrée menu features steaks, lamb, fowl, seafood, pork, veal (osso bucco is very popular) and pasta.
Not having my fill of whitefish, I had to go with their version. It was spectacular with the lemon-caper brown butter, and the sides of mashed potatoes and fresh green beans went perfectly with the pan-seared, flaky fish.
My wife, Gayle, chose an unusual salmon appetizer that included two, small flash-fried salmon filets flanking a small serving of Israeli couscous. A beautiful presentation and, for her, a full meal.
One friend ordered the braised duckling while another had a scallop special. All came away very satisfied.
The dessert menu offers 10 specially prepared dishes. We saw several being served and, if it weren’t for being in “entree overload,” I would have tried the chef’s signature, white chocolate bread pudding.
If you are ever in the Milwaukee area, The Red Circle Inn is a must stop. There are many hotels nearby, so it would be a nice weekend jaunt, especially during the holiday season. While there, you might also want to check out the quaint village of Delafield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.