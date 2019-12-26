Like most small burgs across central Indiana, Quincy was plotted in the 1830s as pioneer farmers moved westward to claim their fortunes. Later, after discovering there was another Quincy in Indiana, the name was changed to Dunkirk with an unusual plotting. The town boundary lies within both Jay and Blackford counties.
Early industry was mainly agriculture, but feeding off of major glass plants in the area (think Ball Bros. in Muncie), glass manufacturing took off. According to the city website, there was once 23 glass factories in and around Dunkirk, and the town was called “The Glass Capital of Indiana.”
Today, in this town of a little more than 2,300 residents, only one glass plant remains. However, Ardagh Glass Co. is huge and one of the largest employers in the surrounding area. The plant produces close to three million amber glass bottles a day — all through automation. The largest customer for these bottles is Anheuser Busch.
Bet you didn’t know the bottle containing your Budweiser was made right here in Dunkirk?
The Dunkirk Dudes
My wife plays bridge with a number of ladies, and one mentioned that her husband and a bunch of guys from his hometown (Dunkirk) meet somewhere almost monthly seeking the best breaded tenderloin. I quickly became curious about what these guys were up to, so, the introduction was made between myself and another Lake Country resident, Jay Overmyer. We decided to meet at a local restaurant, and he would invite some of his Dunkirk friends. Sure enough, five dudes made the two-hour drive from Dunkirk just to have another breaded tenderloin at the Sleepy Owl Supper Club in Syracuse.
During the course of multiple conversations by multiple people, we discovered that all of us graduated from high school the same year, and that most of the dudes — there are nine — entered the first grade together, graduated from high school together and remain conniving friends to this day. Jay declared: “It (Dunkirk) was a great place to be a kid, and it was a great time to grow-up!”
The Dudes’ Favorites
Over the six to eight years they have doing this, the dudes' quest has taken them near and far. Besides the Sleepy Owl’s, some of the better tenderloins sampled include a couple places I’ve written about in the past. Here’s a few of the dude’s top 10 breaded tenderloin joints:
• Chubbies Pub and Grub (Syracuse)
• Twin Six (Wolcottville)
• Nick’s Kitchen (Huntington)
• The Pickle Lounge (Hartford City)
• Green Diamond Junction (Eaton)
• Richards Restaurant (Hartford City)
• Park Restaurant (New Castle and Rushville)
Although they have yet to visit any of the six restaurants in and around Indianapolis that are famous for their breaded tenderloins (Try Fire on the Monon sometime), their collective notion of what the best tenderloin should be is “crunchy on the outside and moist and tender on the inside.” Apparently, the type of bun it’s served on doesn’t matter.
Needless to say, they all ordered the Owl’s whopper breaded tenderloin, but I disappointed them when I ordered the grilled version. Eyes bugged-out as these magnificent monsters were served with fries and the Owl’s excellent slaw. All but one devoured every morsel, and then declared: “The Sleepy Owl’s breaded tenderloin is the best!”
Although I can’t handle Chubbies grilled tenderloin alone (go on Tuesday when they have their tenderloin special), the Owl’s is a bit smaller. Still, it was almost double the size of the bun, so I just folded it over. It did not disappoint either. Pounded very thin, it provided a delicious double tenderloin. With a little mayo, tomato, onion and certainly pickles, it was a real elbow-dripper. I was wearing it!
The dudes declare they will continue their never-ending quest to seek-out a better tenderloin because they really enjoy each other as much as they enjoy one of Indiana’s originals. And, they invited me to join them on their next venture. I surely will do that!
In closing another exciting year, I’d like to say thank you to all the readers, and the kind words (and corrections) received over the year.
Happy New Year Everyone!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.