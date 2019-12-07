Funded by fourth-generation Italian cheese makers, a dairy has been constructed near Warren, Indiana. Opened on Aug. 24, and in partnership with local organic farmers, the Golfo di Napoli (translates to “Gulf of Naples”) Dairy produces classic Italian cheeses, including mozzarella, ricotta, provolone and burrata.
TRADITIONAL CHEESE MAKING
The pasta filata (translates to “spun paste”) technique found commonly in the Naples region of southern Italy is used for all cheese making. It starts conventionally where the milk is curdled and cut into curds, but once the whey (a byproduct) is drained off, the curds are steeped in hot water and, when they float, curds are drained and kneaded until a soft and stringy consistency develops. For mozzarella and burrata, a ball is formed, and mozzarella can be eaten immediately.
Burrata (translates to “buttery”) is mozzarella stuffed with stracciatella (a combination of frayed mozzarella and cream), a pouch formed, then tied shut. The center ferments further while resting, but the finished product can be eaten within a day.
Other cheeses, such as provolone, must age longer, and some are smoked.
MORE THAN A DAIRY
Upon entering the dairy, you are immediately attracted to the sleek, eclectic décor, the showcases of products and the floor-to-ceiling windows revealing the cheese-making factory. The store offers many Italian items, including oils, canned goods, vinegars, all kinds of meats, nduja (a pork salami spread), pastas, soft drinks (think San Pellegrino), beer, wines, gelatos and a selection of coffees. Tastings are available, and Morgan, who is often behind the counter, will slice meats to order.
THE CAFE
Although many come for a scoop of gelato, a cup of coffee (expressos, lattes and cappuccino), a glass of authentic Italian wine or a glass of Peroni (an Italian lager not found often in these parts) and to watch the making of the cheese, the real draw is the café. President Antonio Somma has created a menu of everything authentically Italian.
There are four appetizers with the agerola mortadella being the most popular. It’s a fresh baguette stuffed with pistachio-infused stracciatella, kalamata olives, red pepper flakes and mortadella (a cured pork salami). I have to go back for that one.
There are five salads with the panzanella being the favorite. Made the classic way with tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, capers, basil, mozzarella, shallot and toasted croutons. It’s served with a Dijon-garlic dressing. This salad is a meal.
Paninis are the favorite main dishes, and there are eight. Get there early, however, because the grilled cheese of sourdough bread and caciocavallo (a southern Italian cheese similar to provolone) and served with tomato soup, goes fast. They were out of soup when we got there.
Another attraction is the charcuterie boards. There are five choices incorporating various cheeses, meats, olives, jams, fruit, nuts, capers pesto and other goodies. Prices vary from $23 to $45.
There are also four unusual Italian bowls. Each contains various ingredients that you can mix together or eat separately.
With so many choices, our waitress, Malerie, stepped in and suggested the zingara panini. Jammed between slices of fresh ciabatta were a stack of cotto ham, thick slices of provolone and tomato. It was wonderful!
All paninis come with a fresh arugula and cherry tomato salad coated with a delicate balsamic vinegar. That, a small serving of fresh-made minestrone and a couple ice-cold Peroni’s took me back to the days spent in Turin (Torino) and Fiorenza (Florence).
My wife, Gayle, went for a breakfast plate called prosciutto because it’s served on a fresh croissant. Malerie says: “Marko is our croissant maker, and he brings them in fresh every day.” Gayle concurred that, “this is the best croissant I’ve ever had.”
Although a bit of a drive from Lake Country, Golfo di Napoli Dairy is a place everyone should visit at least once. If you are in Chicago, the dairy has a store on Michigan Avenue called Mozzarella Store, Pizza and Caffe.
Starting this month they have live entertainment on weekends and offer some interesting holiday cocktail concoctions.
