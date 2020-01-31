The annual Wawasee Winter Carnival kicked-off Jan. 24 with the 11th annual Wawasee Kiwanis soup supper at the Syracuse Community Center. Fifteen contestants offered their best soup recipes and were divided into four groups: Restaurant (3), individual (4), non-profit (5) and business (3).
After sampling every entry, we concluded that Man Cave Brewing’s chicken corn chowder entry was the best. This rich, creamy soup was loaded with corn and chicken and included only small potato chunks. The stock depth easily won us over. We hope chef Matt Fry puts that on the Man Cave menu.
The other entry that caught our attention was the bold lentil soup from New Hope Pet Rescue. Lake Country is not a place where you find many curry dishes (Louie at The Sleepy Owl occasionally throws curry into a Thai noodle soup), but this take on Indian dal was quite good, and the aroma really heightened our senses.
Alexis Mast, soup supper chairperson, reported, “We had an estimated 225 people attending and the overall winner was Resolute Logistics with their chicken and wild rice soup.”
This was a good turn-out for a great cause on a foggy night. The proceeds go to Riley Hospital for Children.
SATURDAY'S EVENTS
Events continued at 8 a.m. Saturday with the third annual 5K run. The temperature was in the low-30s with snow expected, but early registrations showed 48 people signed on to benefit the Syracuse-Wawasee Lake Trail Committee. Last-minute registrations are unknown.
Throughout the day, there were food trucks and horse-drawn sleigh rides, but the snowmobile races were canceled. The resort’s Event Center hosted ice-carving, glass blowing, face painting and served popcorn and hot chocolate.
Next up was the annual Fire and Ice Polar Plunge fundraiser for the Turkey Creek Township Fire Department. Recalling the near-mob scene last year, we decided to capture our seats early at The Pier Restaurant’s bar, and that was a good thing. After one of The Pier’s classic bloody Mary’s, I bundled-up to witness the noon plunge.
It wasn’t as cold as last year, but fire department divers had to clear ice from the plunge area off Oakwood’s beach. Still, with wind and snow howling off frozen Conklin Bay, it was brutal, and I wasn’t half-naked.
I counted 10 team entries ranging from one crazy in a full-dress suit (check the Goshen News online at goshennews.com) complete with tie (He came out very water-logged) to a gentleman that waddled in with a cane supporting his every move to a mother-daughter team. With most well-fueled from the bar, these brave souls conquered the elements. Apparently most came away unscathed, but I’ve yet to hear who won the costume contest.
SOULSHOT ROCKS
SoulShot, featuring John Kirkwood, took the stage at 1 p.m. As they warmed up the crowd, every seat and floor space was quickly taken. The place was hopping and bartenders extraordinaire, Teddy and Andy, were pouring colossal concoctions as fast as they could find an empty glass. As the band turned the crowd into a frenzy, the shots started to flow. Tequila was the order of the day, but there were also a number of trays with RumChata shots.
While SoulShot fueled the chaos, trays of Chef Simroy Campbell’s chili and grilled cheese rolled out of the kitchen. I don’t know how servers waded through the crowd without dumping trays on anyone, but they did. Chef reported, "There were over 300 people and 192 chili and grilled cheese were served.”
But we saw a serving of wings from the winter menu come out of the kitchen. They looked awesome and smelled even better, so we decided to share the huge plate. The wings were moist and tender throughout but came with no sauce. Knowing they had several sauces available, we headed to the kitchen and were lucky to get a couple servings of ranch dressing in the fray. The dressing paired well with each wing bite, and we were quite satisfied.
The Winter Carnival is a great way to break the winter doldrums and, by the number of Fort Wayne people making a show, word has spread afar. Moreover, if the crowds at the Event Center were any indication, this event has become a family favorite.
Check wawaseekiwanis.org for information on the ice fishing contest, which is supposedly rescheduled for late February. That could be another major happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.