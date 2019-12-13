It’s a chilly evening. The frozen leaves crunch with each step we take in the woods. Beyond the bridge, the water is turning to ice, reflecting the last of the sun’s rays. A rustle in front of me announces a trio of deer interrupted in their meal who turn to look our way and scamper off — white tails flapping.
We’re walking fast enough to keep the cold from overtaking our extremities, but the December weather nips at our heels, ready to pounce when we stop. As the sun goes down, a large, full, brilliant white moon looms on the edge of the horizon. I immediately blame it for the general frenzy I’ve been in the last couple of days.
First, we have to find a Christmas tree. We tend to wait until the last minute to go looking for one. It limits our choices and we always hope we’ll find the perfect Charlie Brown tree. This year, through Facebook, I see that The Chief is down to four trees. So Jim puts the roof rack on the car and we drive over.
One of the trees is way too tall for our small house but of the other three, there is one that is particularly appealing and it’s a Fraser fir, the kind of tree I grew up with. As Stella the dog looks on from the car, we load it onto the roof and tie it down. Back home, it fits perfectly in our living room and its piney scent pervades the air.
The next day, we find a moment of sunshine to get our outside string lights and greens put up before working at our local Christmas market.
Then, there are cookies and breads to bake, cards to block print and write, menus to plan and a house to decorate. These are things I want to do and enjoy. I’ve been telling myself that they will happen in their own good time as they usually do.
Just as the full moon rises and wanes, I have my ups and downs. Instead of letting things around me dictate my life, I try to listen to my inner ear. I make myself slow down when all the voices around me are encouraging frenzy. And I often discover that I get more done when I take the time to create the right environment.
So, when it’s time to work, I put on my Christmas playlist, throw another piece of wood into the woodstove and slowly start mixing doughs. Then I take a brisk walk, a time to breathe and refresh, and return to the kitchen to shape and cut. By the end of the day, I finish my work in good spirits and with a feeling of accomplishment.
This is what I try to remember at this time of year: just as I think about giving to others, I also need to give myself some grace. So I step outside of the commercial pressures and the maddening crowds and I try to see with new eyes. I pause and take in the simple delights that make the season warm. I try to be kind to those around me and to myself. Slowly, surely, it will come to pass. In the bleak midwinter, love comes down to earth and peace, goodwill to all.
La Bonne Vie’s Rachel Shenk has been an artisan baker for 30 years. Born and raised in Belgium, she has lived in Goshen since 1973. She has been writing about food, traveling and the good life for about 10 years. You can connect with her on her Facebook page, La Bonne Vie, or at her cheese shop in Goshen, The Wedge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.