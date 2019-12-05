During a year when Indiana’s small retailers are fighting online giants for holiday dollars, Danny Reynolds added up the sales for his clothing store Monday night and was surprised to find they topped his 2018 opening weekend sales.
“This Black Friday, traffic was off, by what I will say is the 5% range,” Reynolds said while standing inside Stephenson’s in downtown Elkhart. “But Small Business Saturday we were up about 20%. What is really interesting to me, as someone who studies these trends, is that Monday, Cyber Monday, we were up 200% from last year. Monday is always a slow day for us, but it was crazy in here.”
He said the influx of customers to the store Monday may have been the result of nice weather after a dreary, wet weekend.
The holiday shopping season is an important time for Indiana small businesses to pull in revenue that will tide them over during leaner months. The National Retail Federation issued a pre-holiday forecast that estimated holiday retail sales will increase between 3.8% and 4.2% over 2018 sales. The five-year average increase has been 3.7%, according to the NRF, and shoppers are expected to spend between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion this season.
The Associated Press reported online Black Friday sales were a record $7.4 billion as consumers shifted from packing brick-and-mortar stores to keying up their orders on their computers and smart phones. Sales during Small Business Saturday also set a record of $19.6 billion, according to the AP.
Cyber Monday sales also set a record — $9.4 billion, up almost 19% from 2018, several sources using data from Adobe Analytics reported.
Reynolds saw a shift away from Black Friday sales at his store, and also noticed what may be a new trend — an increase in shoppers on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
“That is the day, I have learned over the few years, people have off work and school. So, if they are not busy cooking, they may have spare time. That has actually become a busy day.”
SUPPORT LOCALS
The Small Business Saturday support Reynolds received at Stephenson’s is something Barbara Quandt would like to see occur throughout the state.
“It is important for communities to shop at small businesses all year-round because they really are the lifeblood of the community,” said Quandt, who is state director for the business advocacy organization National Federation of Independent Business.
Local business owners pride themselves in providing better customer service than box stores or online retailers, according to Quandt.
“The personal touch hopefully makes the difference in buying it in a store,” Quandt said. “And you have a place to take it back. It is easy when it is right in your backyard.”
At Michele’s on Main in Zionsville, owner Michele Isenhower was waiting to learn if the town’s Black Friday Christmas parade would be rained out (it was). Sales were good at the store this past fall after it was moved farther south on Main and she is expecting holiday sales will also be strong. She said competing with online stores means providing what her customers want and offering great customer service. And, she said, shoppers should realize they need to support local stores to keep them viable.
“I think a lot of women still want to try clothes on,” Isenhower said. “A lot of women still want to shop. So, I think there is still going to be the need. But I also think that people need to be mindful of small businesses. They say they want to shop small and support small businesses, then they order online. I think it is just making a conscious decision to shop small businesses and keep them in business.”
She also has a strategy to provide what other local shops cannot offer. Isenhower stocks her Zionsville store, and another one in Brownsburg, with protected brands. Such brands are only offered in stores that must be 10 or 15 miles from each other, she explained.
But in Zionsville, shoppers walk through The Village (Main Street) section of town and bad weather can keep them at home, Isenhower said the day before rain washed out the parade.
“When people are walking,” she said, “the weather is a big factor. If we get snow in the next three weeks, then people are not shopping. That can change things. If we get a heat flash and people are enjoying the day, we can do great. So, we are weather dependent here in The Village.”
The cold and wind-whipped rain that washed away the holiday festivities in Zionsville and soaked the crowd at the Indiana-Purdue football rivalry game in West Lafayette also put a damper on shopping farther north.
Janell Stufflebeam of Goshen said she attempted to take part in the Shop Small Business Saturday in downtown Goshen with young family members, but decided to call it quits due to the rain. She returned to Main Street Tuesday to browse window displays and also pick up a few small gifts for her family.
“I am back out today so I can relax,” she laughed.
“I either do it online or go to a small town,” she added about her usual holiday shopping routine.
But the bulk of her shopping is done online due to the convenience.
“I am not out driving around,” Stufflebeam said. “I can get a lot of it from one source. I confess, I do a lot of Amazon shopping. But I do stocking-stuffers for my grown children and grandkids. That is all local shopping. I see things throughout the year I get for their stockings.”
Stufflebeam also finds that customer service in local stores is “very good.”
“I was just in Mimsy Toys and her (the owner’s) 5-year-old daughter told me I could ask her if I had any questions,” Stufflebeam said with a smile.
SEASONAL EMPLOYEES
The quick rise in shopping means more employees are needed to continue to provide customer service, Quandt said. Both Reynolds and Isenhower said they were able to overcome the struggle to find such employees for the holidays. Reynolds said one employee called him out of the blue looking for such a job and she has been a good find. A second employee, who had worked at the store previously, also came back for the holidays.
“It is difficult finding adequate staff,” Reynolds said. “We are pretty fortunate; we have one sales person who has been with us for 53 years and several for 20-plus.”
Isenhower avoids the problem of finding seasonal help by not hiring any.
“My brands are just too hard to train somebody to come in for seasonal help,” she said. “So, I typically don’t hire seasonal help because it is too much to train people on.”
But statewide, finding adequate employees has become the top concern for Hoosier business owners surveyed by the NFIB, according to Quandt. For decades, the annual survey results showed the traditional concerns over health insurance and taxes were worrying the state’s business owners. Now, the latest surveys revealed finding employees has become the number one concern.
“That is still number one, and in some ways it has gotten stronger because of the holiday season,” Quandt said. And in her opinion, that is because, “basically everybody who wants a job can have one right now. They (retailers) are competing with everyone else for the best-trained workers.”
The lack of enough seasonal workers may also impact a small business’s ability to provide the high level of customer care that shoppers have become accustomed to, Quandt indicated.
“That certainly make sense, that customer service is affected if you don’t have enough workers there,” she added.
The solution for some Hoosier shop owners is to train the workers who are available. Quandt said employers are investing in those workers by educating them in the “soft skills” they need to be successfully employed. Such skills include dressing appropriately and reporting for work on time.
“They are willing to do that because it is so tough finding qualified workers,” Quandt said.
CHANGES OCCURRING
Reynolds remains an optimistic business owner, even as he hears chatter that local retailers are in trouble.
“You hear a lot about brick-and-mortar dying,” Reynolds said. “It is not dying; it is just changing.”
