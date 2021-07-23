The nine days of fun that is the Elkhart County 4-H Fair begins today and will bring much joy to our local communities.
The fair was swept away in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic brought illness and death to our county. The pandemic is ongoing, but since many people in our communities have received vaccinations, the crisis has abated for now. However, the Delta variant of the virus is again growing infections globally, nationwide and within our local counties. Yet, the county’s positivity rate for COVID tests stands at 5.2%, which is a manageable rate if those who are not vaccinated continue to practice social distancing, the wearing of face masks and personal sanitation. These techniques to reduce the chances of contracting the virus should be continue, especially while attending mass social events.
FOR THOSE WHO made the wise decision to become vaccinated, life has mostly returned to normal, even when attending events such as county fairs.
As with other events that were canceled last year and returned this year, large crowds may fill the fairgrounds. We hope so. The fair’s coffers took a big hit last year when income dried up. The nonprofit fair board needs a lot of operating capital to put on each year’s fair as well as plan for future improvements. A portion of the dollars fairgoers spend are used to plan next year’s fair and make improvements.
Those attending the fair will see the latest improvements, which are paved road/paths through the midway. Walking from ride to ride will be much cleaner, drier and safer than in years past. The new paving will also keep people moving in a predictable manner, which will help ease backups at popular rides.
OF COURSE, the main purpose of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair is to provide a place for members of 4-H to exhibit their projects and animals. There are more than 3,800 4-H youth in Elkhart County who will culminate their learning about their special interest by entering their projects into competitions at the fair. The winners will have their work exhibited for the public to peruse.
And the public is given great access to these projects. The Elkhart County Community Center on the fairgrounds is filled with the best work from 4-H'ers, and is air conditioned. In each animal barn the champion and reserve champion animals are denoted with their colorful ribbons. And the public can easily walk through those barns.
This easy access is unusual in this day and age of rules, regulations and restrictions imposed by insurance companies worried about lawsuits. So, when in the barns, make sure you are aware you are near small and large animals that may butt, kick or bite.
As the fair begins today, we are so very thankful that the ag exhibition is back to provide activities we all need to cheer us up as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. We recommend everyone get out to the fairgrounds in the coming days, undertake the virus precautions if needed, and enjoy the exhibits and the fair food.
