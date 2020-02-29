GOSHEN — After years of discussion and debate, the old Elkhart County Jail building in downtown Goshen is finally being demolished.
The Elkhart County Commissioners awarded the demolition contract to E.T. MacKenzie back in late December after the company submitted the lowest bid for the project at $1.39 million. Work on the actual demolition of the structure, located at 114 N. Second St., began in early February.
As the walls of the 142,000-square-foot reinforced concrete structure come down and the site is cleared, The Goshen News recently asked community members the question: What do you think should replace the old jail?
According to Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder, the county’s future plans for the site have not yet been determined, though the immediate plan for the site is to convert it into green space with some additional parking.
“But, we’re already working with the mayor to look at how we begin strategically planning development in that entire area. So, there will be a time for community input on a couple things. It will be a mix of what’s best for downtown Goshen, as well as meeting our county needs,” Yoder said. “So, we’ll be looking at everything from the courthouse west through to the Elkhart County Administration Building, just taking a look at that entire area.”
SELL IT?
As part of that process, Yoder said he and his fellow commissioners will also be exploring whether the county should retain ownership of the old jail site, or sell it to another developer.
“I think that comes out of the study,” Yoder added. “As we look at that entire area, the city’s needs and the county’s needs, we’ll begin to figure that out.”
And while that study has yet to be conducted, Yoder noted that he has already heard a number of intriguing suggestions for the site, and is looking forward to seeing those conversations continue in the weeks and months ahead.
“I’ve heard some really exciting and innovative thoughts about what we might do in that area. So, I’m curious to see if these become a real possibility,” he said. “And I think that everything I’ve heard, I believe the folks in Goshen will be pretty excited about the opportunities that are there.”
One major project in the works that Yoder said will undoubtedly play a roll in shaping the final development of the old jail site is the planned consolidation of the county’s courts into one central complex. If that occurs, then the Elkhart County Courthouse would be available for other uses.
“One of the things we’re talking about right now is we’ll use the old courthouse and do some renovations there, and move some county offices there that may be out in other parts of the county. So, we’re continuing this consolidation effort, and some of that will be in that old courthouse,” Yoder said of the project. “And then the question is, well, if you take a look at the county’s administration building, and the space where the old jail is at, and what sort of needs there are in that area, there are all kinds of creative ideas of what might happen there. It could be retail. It could be a mix of retail, professional business and government space. I don’t know. Maybe somebody wants to build a hotel there. We’ll just have to wait and see.”
In the meantime, Yoder noted that work on the actual demolition of the old jail appears to be going smoothly, adding that baring any unforeseen issues, the site could potentially be fully cleared by as early as this spring.
“If the weather holds, the demolition guys thought that in 90 days after they started they could be done. So, they’re making really good progress,” he said. “They started the first of February, so it’s possible they’ll be done by mid-May.”
A GOOD OPPORTUNITY
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman also expressed excitement about the potential for the soon-to-be-vacated site and the opportunity to work with the county to come up with a plan that is beneficial for all involved.
“We’re having discussions with the county commissioners and others about whether a county project will be built there, if there’s an opportunity for the city of Goshen to work with the county to bring in a developer to do some project, whether it’s residential, or commercial, or offices in that area,” Stutsman said of the site. “So, I think it offers a really good opportunity for downtown Goshen to have a little bit more of an expansion, and help bring more people downtown.”
As for what he personally would like to see fill the site once the bones of the old jail have been hauled away, Stutsman said he’s leaning toward the construction of more housing, and particularly more affordable housing.
“I think one thing that Goshen is working hard on is trying to bring housing to our area, all levels of housing, both single family and then multi-family rental, too. So, I could see an apartment complex there, affordable, market rate, that could possibly be advantageous for the city of Goshen,” Stutsman said. “But, if it were to be residential in that area, I’d want to make sure that that first floor was protected for either office space or commercial/retail, because it is the central business district of the city. And it’s a very busy road. So, any project that came in, they would have to have a good plan for parking, obviously.”
Stutsman noted that the city has had a few inquiries from companies interested in potentially developing the site once it’s cleared, though no concrete plans have been discussed.
“So, we’re trying to connect them with the county, we’re talking with the county, and at the end of the day, we just want to make sure it’s a good project,” he added. “They’re now talking about moving the courts out of the county seat, which I can’t say is my favorite thing. But at the same time, it’s just another opportunity for us to work with county officials and make sure that what’s being planned is best for our community and the county community, and kind of find the best ways to move forward if those changes do come about.”
PUBLIC OPINION
In addition to speaking with local government officials, The Goshen News also put the call out to the community via social media to gauge what local residents would like to see fill the old jail site once it has been cleared.
Of the more than 130 comments received from the public responding to the question, approximately 20 different suggestions for the site were presented, with the top suggestion being the construction of a new homeless shelter for the city.
“A help center for the homeless, not only lodging but assistance with getting whatever they need to get back on their feet,” Goshen resident Fern Jackson suggested.
Millersburg’s Susie Goble offered a similar sentiment.
“A homeless shelter. We need one,” she said. “I don’t care what anyone else says, but I truly believe we need one.”
Earning the next highest number of suggestions was construction of a new restaurant on the site, with options such as Chick-Fil-A, Texas Roadhouse and White Castle offered up as possibilities.
“A good restaurant would be nice,” said Middlebury’s Desiree Mynhier. “Not a Starbucks or another bank.”
Coming in just below a new restaurant was the suggestion for a new activity or event center.
“An activities center for all ages,” said Goshen’s Melanie Lollar. “There’s lots of us single people who would enjoy various activities, etc., and no place to go.”
More parking, either via a new parking lot or construction of a multi-story parking garage, was the next most popular option to be mentioned.
“A parking garage with a visitor/community center on the first floor,” Goshen’s Duane Fugate suggested. “A place to promote our area and bring people to eat, shop and enjoy all we have to offer, bringing tourists’ dollars to our city and surrounding towns.”
Rounding out the various other options mentioned by respondents included: affordable housing apartments; a skating rink or arcade palace; an indoor play area for kids and their parents; expansion of the city’s Central Fire Station; a veteran’s shelter/hospital; a children’s museum; an indoor skate park; a music/dance club; a reflection pond and green space.
