Holiday bazaar to support local families

GOSHEN — A holiday craft and vendor event — Holly-Days Happenings — will be set up at Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. as a fundraiser for three families who’ve suffered tragedies.
Melanie Beck organized the event as a way to help and support other members of her church.
“I’m close with all three families," Beck said. "They all go to our church and I just felt led that I needed to do something.”
The beneficiaries of the fundraiser include the Neil Myers family. Neil was husband to Tonya Myers and father of Hannah Warble and Tyler Myers.
Myers was diagnosed with squamous cell oral cancer in July of 2020 and had surgery in September of 2020. In February of this year they discovered the cancer was back in his throat and vocal chords and he had to have surgery to remove part of his thyroid and vocal box. In July of this year the cancer had spread to his lungs and he had immunotherapy. He was able to get out of the hospital in time to walk his daughter Hannah down the aisle at her wedding, but on Sept. 28 he lost his battle.
The second beneficiary is 21-year old Danielle "Dani" Smith, daughter of Darin and Audrey Smith, who was severely injured in a single-vehicle crash in April. Smith hit trees head-on and was in a coma for two weeks and there was a possibility of brain injury. She was moved into a rehabilitation center, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and can now walk with a walker and is said to be “quick witted with a sense of humor.” Smith is still undergoing rehabilitation.
Michael Yutzy, who is the husband of Alyssa and father to four very active kids, “one of whom is special needs,” according to Beck, is the third recipient.
In June they discovered that Yutzy had cancer to the base of his tongue and like Myers cancer, it was growing rapidly. It was also in his lymph nodes and thyroid. He underwent chemotherapy and radiation for several months. He finished those treatments last September but still has a way to go.
Beck said Yutzy’s cancer was the same as Myers and he completed treatment on the day of Myers’ memorial service.
“I felt like I needed to do something to help so I started in August with the idea and getting others involved,” she explained.
The event is open to the public and attendees will find arts, crafts and vendors from Thirty-One, Tupperware and Color Street, to name a few.
All of the vendor’s fees will go to the families, split three ways. Vendors also had the option to donate an item for the raffle or silent auction or 10% of the profits from their sales that day. Beck said all the money from the raffle and silent auction will also be split three ways for the families.
Right now there are 55 vendors that people can shop from. They’ll also be selling cheese balls and dips. Melanie said men will want to come as well because several silent auction items have been donated with men in mind.
Attendees can either purchase raffle tickets or earn tickets by shopping with vendors.
Food will be available to purchase — pulled pork, potato salad, potato soup, cinnamon rolls, cookies, hot chocolate or coffee.
Beck encourages people to keep these families in prayer and to come eat and do some holiday shopping.
“Come with open hearts and open pocketbooks,” she said.