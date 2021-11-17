GOSHEN — The problems with operating a low-barrier winter shelter for the homeless have become too much, according to the mayor’s office for the City of Goshen, and the shelter will not be reopened.
Last year Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network collaborated with other local agencies to open a low-barrier shelter, with the City of Goshen as a financial contributor.
“Unlike traditional high-barrier or program shelters, low-barrier shelters are emergency locations that do not require criminal background checks, income verification, program participation sobriety or any kind of identification,” a news release from the mayor’s office Wednesday states.
The shelter opened Dec. 14, 2020, in a building at 1101 Eisenhower Dr. North on the campus of New Life Church of Goshen. That warming shelter was reserved for single homeless men only, while homeless women and families used the nonprofit’s shelter at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.
The seasonal shelter was created after the Goshen community sought ways to help homeless men excluded from Interfaith’s family-oriented shelter.
“So, with no-barrier, we don’t do any background checks,” Interfaith Executive Director Mindy Morehead said in a Jan. 2 Goshen News article. “They can come in under the influence of anything. We don’t allow drugs or alcohol on the property, but if they’ve used, it doesn’t matter. We don’t test them. If they can come in, lie down and go to sleep, then they’re good. It’s really just about providing them with a warm place to sleep for the night.”
The shelter operated from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week, and security guards enforced the rules.
The building was not available this year, according to the news release.
“The excessive consumption of drugs and alcohol by those who stayed overnight, which led to fights and dangerous situations, last year, Interfaith Hospitality Network will not be providing a low-barrier overnight shelter this year,” the release states.
Faith Mission in Elkhart will continue to offer shelter to the homeless from across Elkhart County, according to the news release. Faith Mission offers both a shelter for those who pass screenings, and low-barrier shelters for those who can’t pass screenings due to intoxication or other issues. The news release said the city government will work with local non-profits to provide transportation to and from Elkhart for Goshen’s homeless.
“We all need to come together as a community to help our neighbors have access to all the resources our organizations have to offer,” Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said. “If you have connections to someone who is experiencing housing issues, please help us convince them to accept the help that is available.”
The city will continue to provide daytime warming shelters as needed when temperatures dip.
“Resources for those in need of housing or shelter will be available to them day and night all throughout the winter,” Morehead said. “We want to ensure everyone in Goshen has access to warm meals and a warm place to sleep.”
