GOSHEN — A shortage of pharmacy workers caused frustration this week when CVS reopened its pharmacy services as drive-thru only and long lines of vehicles quickly formed.
After being closed for four days earlier this week, the pharmacy at the CVS store at Main and Madison streets, reopened with drive-thru only service Thursday, according to customers who were waiting in a long line Friday morning.
Mark Thompson of Goshen had a story of frustration to tell.
Keeping his sense of humor and a smile on his face, Thompson recounted how he waited in line for an hour Thursday and when he reached the service window he was told his prescription, which he said was supposed to be filled Monday, was not ready yet. Thompson said he was told the medication would be ready in about an hour.
He then returned to the store about 4:30 p.m. and waited in line again.
“I got all the way up there and was about two cars away and they closed, they close at 6,” he said. “So, I am back again.”
Friday morning Thompson said he had been in line for an hour and was about half way to the window. During that time the line of vehicles varied from 20 to close to 30. The long line stretched back from the drive-up window, north around the parking lot and then out onto Madison Street and back to the traffic signal at Main Street.
Thompson has been a loyal customer at the CVS pharmacy for about 20 years and said he has never had a problem of having to wait so long to fill a prescription.
He laughed when he said he was enjoying his day off from work “learning patience.”
Thompson had already called his doctor Thursday and asked that his monthly refill of his prescription be sent to another local pharmacy.
“Looking forward, I probably won’t come here again, to be honest,” he said.
Customer Sue Wilfong, who used to work at another local chain-owned pharmacy, said she was not angry and that her former company is also experiencing a shortage of pharmacy workers.
She said there is a worker shortage, but the pharmacy staffs are also tasked with more duties during the pandemic.
“I feel for them, I really do,” Wilfong said of pharmacy workers. “They are also bombarded with having to do the testing, the vaccines and both the COVID as well as the flu shots now. It is just stretching their people too much.”
Wilfong normally has her prescriptions mailed to her, but she needed some expensive medicine and had a coupon for it, so she needed to visit the store in person.
Having waited for 40 minutes already and being still toward the end of the line, Wilfong said she had an incentive to stick with the slow creep toward the service window.
“So, I am going to wait for that coupon,” she said with a big laugh.
COMPANY RESPONDS
Asked about the situation in Goshen, a CVS spokesperson sent an email from the company that stated: “Throughout the pandemic, our employees have continued to serve as a critical resource for health care services, prescriptions, vaccinations, COVID-19 testing and other products and supplies in communities like Goshen, at a time when they’re needed most. As our employees continue to be there for our customers, we’re adding to our talent pool to provide them with even greater support and welcome interested candidates to apply.”
The company also said Goshen customers have another option to fill prescriptions at a local CVS store.
“We encourage area customers to also utilize the nearby CVS Pharmacy within the Target store located at 3938 Midway Road for an additional access to service, and where prescriptions are also seamlessly available,” the company stated.
In a Sept. 20 nationwide news release, CVS Health announced it would be recruiting qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs. The company planned to hold a national jobs event Sept. 24.
“These new and existing positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand,” the company said in the Sept. 20 statement.
The openings mostly are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses, the company explained.
Retail workers are also needed.
The company is administering COVID-19 booster shots, COVID-19 vaccinations, COVID-19 tests, as well as seasonal flu shots, according to the release.
“Every flu season we need additional team members,” said Neela Montgomery, executive vice president, CVS Health and president, CVS Pharmacy, “but this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses and retail store associates.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.