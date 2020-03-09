GOSHEN — The city of Goshen staff is preparing for a possible outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman issued a statement Monday after it was announced the virus was discovered in a Noble County resident. Noble County and Elkhart County, where Goshen is located, share a county line.
“The City of Goshen is working with the Elkhart County Health Department, Goshen Health, as well as other county and city officials and health providers, to ensure the community is as best prepared for a potential outbreak. If someone is infected, it is imperative that the disease is diagnosed early and contained to avoid exposure to the rest of the community,” Goshen’s news release states.
Stutsman said, “If we see COVID-19 spread to our community, the Elkhart County Health Department will take the lead. Goshen will help in any way we can. For now, we want to take a proactive approach by helping to share up-to-date information from reputable sources.”
The news release also gives a list of actions being implemented by the city of Goshen in response to the virus.
• The city will post current information from the Center for Disease Control, state board of health and the Elkhart County Health Department on the city website (goshenindiana.org/covid-19-information) and through social media.
• The city is establishing a working group of city staff that will be responsible for coordinating efforts with community partners and preparing community updates as circumstances may change. The COVID-19 task force will meet on a weekly basis, or as needed, to develop and implement actions needed to prevent community spread of the virus.
• To protect first responders from possible infection, the police and fire departments will be reviewing procedures to ensure that personnel are taking proper precautions to protect themselves from possible exposure. This includes the use of personal protective equipment and infection control procedures.
• Along with protecting first responders, the city is working with other department personnel to ensure city facilities are safe and employees are protected from possible infection.
• A meeting with local health care providers, school officials and other organizations that could potentially be impacted will be convened. The purpose of the meeting will be to ensure local organizations that have a role in detecting and preventing the spread of the coronavirus are working together as a team to protect Goshen residents from infection.
