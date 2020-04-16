As a local survivor of the COVID-19 pandemic, Goshen resident Nate Miller has a few words of advice for his fellow community members, chief among them being: Don’t be afraid.
“Fear is kind of in the air right now, and while I hope that none of my neighbors and friends get COVID-19, I would say that if they do, they would probably experience what we experienced, which was great local medical care,” Miller said from his home Thursday afternoon. “They would also probably recover like we did, because with our family recovery, we join the at least 96% of the people who contract COVID-19 and recover.”
Miller, a 41-year-old father of five, officially tested positive for the COVID-19 virus back in late March after being admitted to the ER with COVID-related symptoms.
“I started to show serious symptoms on March 21 after a week of feeling really fatigued,” Miller said of his early days with the virus. “I was running a pretty high fever, and I was also just very, very tired. And I rarely get sick, so it’s hard to compare it to the typical flu, because I get it so rarely. But for me, what resulted is, I ended up with double pneumonia. I was running high fevers, so I went into the ER the evening of March 28, and they took an X-ray, and looked at my lungs, and then they immediately hospitalized me.”
Miller would remain in the hospital until March 30, when he was given the green light to return home after showing some steady improvement.
“In my particular case, I didn’t have to go on a ventilator or anything like that,” Miller said of his case. “But I was immediately started on antibiotics when I went into the ER, and I remained in the hospital until midday on March 30.”
While he isn’t entirely sure how he contracted the virus, Miller said a friend of the family told him that a mutual friend of the family had tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted him to consider the possibility that his symptoms were related to the virus as well.
After returning home to his family on March 30, Miller said he was officially “cleared” by the Elkhart County Health Department as recovered from the virus on April 6.
“But even after April 6, I felt like a winter horse coming out of the barn after a long time. It just took a long time to get my strength back up, even though I was feeling fine,” he said. “So, even after I didn’t have any symptoms, like no fever, etc., I still felt a little more tired than usual. But like today, I’ve been working around my home, and am pretty much back to work so to speak.”
As for the rest of his family, Miller said his wife, Suetta, as well as all five of his children also contracted the virus, though their symptoms were mild enough to not warrant hospitalization.
“My wife, she ran a slight fever, and was extremely fatigued, so she actually took a week off of work. But now, praise God, she’s back to work and feeling like her energy has bounced back,” Miller said. “As for the youngest kids, the youngest two showed little to no symptoms. They were maybe a touch more tired than usual. Our middle child, she lost her sense of smell, which is a symptom of COVID-19. So, she still has that temporary loss of smell. And then my oldest two, high school-age kids, they experienced some symptoms that we assume were COVID-19 related, and rightly so. But we obviously didn’t have to take them to the hospital.”
Speaking of the hospital, Miller said his treatment while at Goshen Hospital, where he was admitted, couldn’t have been a more positive experience.
“That’s one of the first things I would really like to highlight as I open up and talk about this. After being sick, I went into the ER and didn’t know what to expect, and everybody was just really great. There were clear protocols in place, and so people weren’t standoffish, but there were clear, neighborly protocols in place, and those were implemented with great professionalism, neighborly care and kindness. So, I was really impressed with how the ER received me,” Miller said. “I was also very impressed with the nursing staff. They didn’t know whether I had COVID-19 or not. They just knew from the X-ray that I definitely had double pneumonia, and that it was probably COVID-19 related. So, they sent me to the COVID-19 floor, like the ICU wing, and that’s where I was for the first bit of my stay. And the nurses were unswervingly kind and professional. And then the next day, I no longer needed to be in the ICU, so I was sent up to the other COVID-19 floor, and once again experienced great quality care given with typical Midwestern and human kindness.”
And, according to Miller, that kindness did not stop when he finally exited the hospital to return home to his family.
“We also experienced an outpouring of community support. For example, we’re an Eastern Orthodox family, and we had Protestants of all stripes, our Roman Catholic friends, everybody, as soon as they found out we were ill, they were all texting us and calling us saying that they were praying for us, etc.,” Miller said of his recovery. “So, while some people might respond from a place of fear, our experience was that our community was very caring, they prayed for us, and the amount of food that showed up outside our door was just amazing. We had friends from close to an hour away saying, ‘Tell us what you need. We’ll do anything for you.’ And that was very humbling, but also felt like a community hug in a way.
“I’m not a very political person, but this COVID-19 virus, it’s not a political issue, it’s a human issue. And in our experience, we experienced the good will of the people around us, and as they shared with us — the first responders, the ER docs, the nursing staff — they all demonstrated their humanity and selfless care for us,” Miller added.
Having now officially lived through the virus along with his family, Miller said he also wanted to highlight the fact that while the virus is definitely not something to take lightly, one still has to acknowledge the fact that far more people are surviving the virus than are succumbing to it.
“I am struck by the fact that the recovery rates from getting the virus are quite high,” Miller said, noting that according to an April 14 Mortality Analyses by John Hopkins University, only 4.1% of COVID-19 cases in the United States end in death. “So, if I could tell people one thing, it’s don’t be afraid. If you find out that you have COVID-19, you’ll probably experience what we experienced, which was an outpouring of support, great local medical care, and you’re likely to join those who fully recover, just like we did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.