GOSHEN — Administrators at Goshen College decided Monday afternoon to close the campus after Gov. Eric Holcomb changed the limit on group gatherings to 50 and advised restaurants to end their on-site dining.
“Travel restrictions are increasing, and Gov. Holcomb has announced that dining-in at restaurants is no longer allowed. Therefore, we are taking some further actions today and this week to keep our community as healthy as possible while we continue our educational mission,” the college’s administration told students in an announcement.
Starting today, classes at the GC campus for the rest of the week are canceled. Instruction will resume Monday online. Coursework for the semester will be completed online. Training sessions for faculty will be held Thursday and Friday.
The letter also states residential students should begin to move back home or off campus and take their possessions with them. The deadline for students to move is Thursday at noon. Students who are unable to move back home were told the residence life staff will work with them on solutions.
Because there may be financial implications due to the early release of students, the administration’s letter states those issues will be addressed in the future.
Spring sports and commencement have also been canceled.
INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS
Goshen College has students in its Study-Service Term who are in Tanzania and Ecuador. Those students, according to the college’s statement, will be brought back to the United States as soon as possible.
In addition, international May term classes and summer SST opportunities will not be offered. Those educational opportunities included destinations in London, Spain, Nepal, Senegal and Ecuador. The fall SST classes in Indonesia and Ecuador are still scheduled.
“We understand that these decisions are disruptive and emotional,” the letter states. “In these unprecedented times, we will continue to work daily to do what is best for each of you, our community and the world.”
