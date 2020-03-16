GOSHEN — Local business owners had a few knowledge gaps filled Monday about what they can and cannot do for their workers as the novel coronavirus impact sweeps across the county.
“There are things employers should do,” Goshen attorney Jacob Palcic said. “There are things they shouldn’t do, and there are things they can do but don’t have to.”
Palcic, who is an associate attorney with Yoder Ainlay Ulmer & Buckingham, then explained a few of those scenarios during a Goshen Chamber of Commerce webinar on the MapleTronics YouTube channel.
WHAT EMPLOYERS SHOULD DO
“The Occupational Safety and Health Act imposes a general duty on employers to maintain a healthy and safe work environment,” he said.
Palcic admitted the act’s guidance is vague.
“It is hard to exactly pin down what that means, especially in a fast-changing situation like we have here,” he added. “What I would recommend is to check in frequently to the CDC website. They have great interim guidance for businesses and employers.”
But, Palcic cautioned that at least one CDC recommendation, which is to ban gatherings of more than 50 people, does not apply to the day-to-day operation of businesses.
Following the CDC’s other guidelines, according to the attorney, means employers should separate any employees who arrive at work ill, from other employees and then send the sick employee home.
Another recommendation, according to Palcic, is to encourage employees to self-report if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or if they have been exposed to someone who has the virus or been exposed to it.
“If you learn that one of your employees has it, it is important to alert any co-workers, or clients or customers that he has been in close contact to for the past 14 days,” Palcic said. “It is important to not name names.”
The Americans With Disabilities Act may forbid disclosure of names of those who have contracted the virus, he explained. He suggested a general warning that the person being contacted has been exposed to the virus.
WHAT’S NOT REQUIRED, BUT MAY BE DONE
As companies shut their doors or close stores nationwide, the question arises if that is necessary, according to Palcic.
“It is not required. There is no general quarantine in place right now, but some businesses are doing that,” he said.
Another thing businesses can do is encourage workers or require workers to work remotely. And, company representatives can ask employees about their recent travels as it relates to virus hot spots. And, if managers “find it prudent,” Palcic said, the worker can be required to self-quarantine before coming back to work.
There’s a caution with that advice, Palcic said. “You should ask everyone. Don’t kind of focus on people of Asian decent because you think they are more likely to have the virus,” he gave as an example. Such a focus on someone because of their race, gender or age would violate federal laws.
Screening employees for possible illness is also OK, he said.
“You can take employees' temperatures. You can require employees to wear medical masks. There is a broad range of things you can do,” Palcic said.
Limiting factors include not violating medical confidentiality laws and not discriminating due to race or age. The issue of age discrimination is something business owners need to be aware of, Palcic said, because people with underlying medical conditions and people older than age 60 are more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.
“So, there may be a temptation that is understandable to offer a flexible work-from-home option to older employees. Don’t do that. That would be age discrimination,” Palcic explained.
Instead, he suggested offering that work option to all employees.
Another option is to structure that option under the Americans With Disabilities Act as a “reasonable accommodation,” he said. That would involve asking employees to voluntarily report any underlying medical condition, and working at home could be an option at that point.
But no employee has the right to force an employer to allow them to work at home.
“I want to be clear. You guys can keep running your businesses,” Palcic said. “There is no general quarantine that would prevent that. You don’t have to shut it down. What that means is, you can require employees to come to work even if they are concerned about contracting the virus. That is within your legal right.”
But common sense comes into play, Palcic indicated, saying he would not recommend businesses send employees to trips to China, Italy or other areas around the globe that have virus outbreaks.
PAY ISSUES
One of the common questions his law firm is getting from employers is, if they have to pay employees who are home sick; home due to a family member being sick; or the employee is wanting to engage in social distancing.
He suggested business managers first review their sick time and vacation policies to see if those policies require an employee to use those days first. For hourly employees, the Fair Labor Standards Act does not require employers to pay them for hours not worked. But for salaried employees, Palcic said that if those employees put any time at all in during a week, they are likely entitled to a full-week’s pay.
Also, the Family and Medical Leave Act, generally, would not apply to mild cases of COVID-19. Palcic said FMLA applies to “serious illness, not just any illnesses.”
“Having said all that, even if you are not legally required to pay hourly employees, doesn’t mean you can’t,” Palcic said.
He added that many companies are making such payments.
“In general, I think the idea is good to disincentivize sick workers from coming into the office because they are financially desperate,” he said. “That could infect everyone in the workplace and potentially shut down your business for a while. And you don’t want that to happen.”
