AVILLA — Four residents of a Noble County nursing home have died after being exposed to COVID-19.
The Noble County Health Department announced Saturday night that the four deaths were related to COVID-19 and occurred at the Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, a long-term care facility.
No further information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws, according to a news release from the county’s health department.
Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County Health officer, expressed ”the extreme sadness and sympathy we all have for the loss of these people in this pandemic. We know that this is especially heartbreaking for family and friends who must be kept away from loved ones in their final hours,” the release states.
Noble County had recorded two previous deaths tied to COVID-19.
The news release also reminded people that, “the elderly and those with underlying health conditions are the most vulnerable to severe disease or death. Everyone should make every effort to protect vulnerable people using options, such as mobile devices to continue virtual contact with loved ones through email or video-call applications.
To prevent community spread of the virus, long-term care facilities will be following the Indiana State Department of Health guidelines, according to the release.
Those guidelines include:
• Identify a separate space that is used only for confirmed or presumed COVID-19 patients;
• Limit patient contact to only essential direct care providers;
• Establish a tracking system to monitor and manage infection control activities and residents and staff member who are symptomatic
Sacred Heart Home is the second long-term care facility in the area that has reported confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Hubbard Hill’s Living Wisdom Center in Elkhart, which cares for people with dementia, reported Saturday that after 72 staff and residents at the facility were tested since Monday, eight residents and five staff members have tested positive for the virus.
Earlier this week, Hubbard Hill officials reported residents with the virus are being quarantined in one of the center’s residential pods and that all staff were undergoing screenings before beginning work.
