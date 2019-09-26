ELKHART — A former Elkhart County Sheriff’s captain won’t do jail time or probation after admitting he withheld information during a payroll theft investigation.
James Bradberry pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of false informing during a hearing in Elkhart County Superior Court 6 Wednesday.
Terms of the plea agreement call for a one-year jail sentence suspended to good behavior and 30 hours of community service. Two other misdemeanor counts of false informing were dropped as part of the deal, a court document shows.
Bradberry was charged in March after he informed superiors at the sheriff’s office and a deputy prosecutor he withheld some information, including details of conversations, during an investigation and grand jury proceedings into a payroll issue at the office. Bradberry also resigned from his position as captain in March following a period of administrative leave.
The investigation resulted in three former process servers being charged in September 2018 with collecting pay after claiming hours they didn’t actually work while employed at the sheriff’s office between 2014 and 2017.
Susan Graves, Steven Mock and Mary Letherman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of criminal conversion in April. The three each received one-year sentences suspended to good behavior and to pay restitution. Collectively, the restitution amounted to $9,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.