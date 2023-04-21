GOSHEN — "Rudy" director David Anspaugh told his fellow filmmakers and an intimate audience at Ignition Music Garage Friday morning that preparation is key, but being in the right place at the right time may be more significant to success.
“When I was doing Hill Street Blues, our cameraman John Flinn said, at least 50 times a day — if an actor would go off of their lines or the light blew or somebody didn’t hit their mark — ‘Preparation is the key to success,’” Anspaugh recalled. “I say this to young filmmakers. I say, there’s nothing more true than those words, and I look back on my journey and there are two ways of preparing. One is that you consciously make decisions like when you decide to write your own stuff and look for money and all of that, and then there are other situations in time when things strangely happen and you happen to be in the right place at the right time and I’m convinced that everyone needs that."
Anspaugh recalled, as a newly married man, that he and his wife were new to the Los Angeles scene. One night, he said, they decided to pick up Chinese food instead of pizza. A friend of his wife was there, and they learned that her unemployed boyfriend was writing scripts on spec for money and they began hanging out. Later, that man, producer Gregory Hoblit, met writer Steven Bochco and the three of them went on to produce "Hill Street Blues."
“I do believe that if you have extraordinary talent, eventually you will find an opportunity to display that, if you’re really prepared in your own way,” he said. “Soak up as much as you can, because you never know.”
He remembered, as a college student driving from Indiana University back to his hometown in Decatur, stopping along the side of the road regularly to capture scenes, which later became the inspiration for the opening scenes of "Rudy."
“I’m very proud of Indiana,” said Nathan Bechtold, president and HUB lead of The Indiana Filmmakers Network. “We have a wealth of amazing talent here, and there’s no excuse not to film in your local area and utilize what Indiana has to offer.”
For those interested in producing nearby, Bechtold also suggests involving local tourism entities, municipal leadership and law enforcement. Producer of "Sand Castles," Jordon Hodges, recalled local government helping him shut down Goshen’s Main Street to film years ago.
The film veterans' were speaking at an Indiana Filmmakers coffee talk at Ignition Music Garage as part of the River Bend Film Festival weekend. Dave Kendall moderated the panel, with guest film producers David Anspaugh, Riley Mills, Kyle Hufford and Jordon Hodges. They discussed the difficulties of making it in the industry and the unique experiences of being a producer based in Indiana.
“I thought I could get a lot of support here, and I did,” Hodges recalled. Throughout the production of "Sand Castles," Hodges worked with a divided team, in both LA and Indiana. But months before the pandemic, his next big local film, "The Shade Shepherd," premiered, and it changed the game.
“We lost our theatrical deal with it in a couple cities,” he recalled. “The few DVD stores remaining just completely closed down. … When you’ve got a little indie (film) like that, you’re tooth and nail with it. It’s really hard to get your movie out there.”
Filmmakers learned, and the audience heard, that producers across the state use a variety of resources to support their passions. Hufford is a professor at Goshen College, and he leverages funds and support for his documentaries from the community and sponsorships.
“Actually, the way we fund most of our projects is through making money on our client work that we do,” he explained. “Then we fund some of the profits from that into these other projects that don’t really pay. We do get small grants from time to time.”
His department tells stories about local history such as Blosser’s Park, Jewish immigration, Goshen being a sundown town, and the history of Goshen Theater. The next film they’ll be producing, he said, will focus on a Japanese school that trains leaders in developing nations in sustainable agriculture and business.
“I knew I needed to get money so people would take me seriously and so I coded an online game,” Hodges recalled. “I taught myself to code and I made an online game — it’s still online today — and I was able to save up like $50,000 from that. So I put the first money in, and then I had a good script that I worked extremely hard on, rewriting 80 times with groups and things … then people started talking me seriously and more money came in.”
After "Sand Castles" came out and was well-received across the indie films circuit, financers became more interested in working with him.
“Our money didn’t come from any type of studio thing,” he recalled. “It was private stuff. I mean we had a couple people that worked at Apple headquarters invest in it, things like that.”
Hodges added that by shooting locally, a dollar goes further, and having connections within the community can also help producers to get doors opened.
Mills’ documentary, "Welcome to the Dollhouse," will air over the weekend also. It features the South Bend-based burlesque group DisDress Dolls that Mills said she loved, in part, because of their body-positive mindset. She’s now working on a documentary on fringe artists throughout the region, thanks for a grant from the community foundation.
This year, the festival boasts more than 65 films from more than 50 countries throughout the four-day weekend. For more information or to view a schedule, visit https://riverbendfilmfest.com/2023-schedule.