With local consumers scrambling to buy meat at local grocery stores, patrons of a Saturday fundraiser found it plentiful, and already cooked.
Tim Doud, a Goshen insurance agent, coordinated a fundraiser through Nelson’s Catering & Fundraising of Wakarusa to benefit the Christian missionary network His Hands and Feet International. Saturday’s event at the Trinity Plaza at Chicago Avenue and Pike Street was just one of 200 that Doud will organize this year. He expects the fundraisers to bring in more than $350,000 to help fund missionary work.
He said the Nelson’s road-side signs promoting the fundraiser pointed out it was a safe alternative to dining out. But not everyone has been so sure. He said in Columbia City there was resistance to holding one of his fundraisers because of the outbreak of COVID-19.
“We just move them through,” Doud said, as he hustled to fill orders with his five volunteers. The volunteers were quick on their feet as they had lots of experience from previous fundraisers, Doud indicated.
Menus were held up by a volunteer at a distance as driver’s lowered their windows, placed orders and handed over cash. Then the gloved volunteers grabbed a matching dinner box and delivered the meal. Vehicles moved quickly through the two lanes set up in a vacant area of the plaza’s parking lot.
Chicken, ribs, pork chops and Amish fried pies were on Saturday’s menu.
According to Doud, the COVID-19 outbreak didn’t come up with those seeking a carry-out meal.
“No. I mean we heard people say ‘we are tired of being cooped up in the house,’” Doud said in response to if customers were asking about the virus.
While waiting in line for his four chicken halves, Ron Pressler of Goshen said he was helping out an elderly couple who have tested positive for the virus. He added he thought that continuing the Nelson’s fundraisers “is a good idea.”
“I am not worried about it, because I keep myself clean,” Pressler said. “But I have someone who has it and I am picking up chicken to take it to their house.”
He said of those he was helping, “They are doing good. They are older people, but they are doing good.”
CONTINUING DEMAND
During the March 20-21 fundraisers, Doud said the turnout was the same, or better than what occurred on the same weekend last year.
And the sales in Goshen, for some unknown reason, are always double the amount of money brought in at all the other locations used by His Hands and Feet.
“It’s crazy,” Doud said. “Granger, Goodwill in Mishawaka, being in South Bend, Warsaw and Plymouth, nobody comes close to this location. We call this a chicken-selling machine.”
His Hands and Feet teams were at nine locations on March 20 and 18 locations on March 21. The geography covered stretches from Columbia City, west to Knox, south to Rochester and north to Granger. A bonus for the organization is the donations given to help with the mission work, which amounts to $40 to $100 per location, Doud said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.