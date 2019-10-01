GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners issued an emergency declaration amid the apparent spread of EEE in local horses and as a plan is in place to kill mosquitoes carrying the virus.

The local disaster emergency was signed Tuesday as a response, it cites, to public health threats from eastern equine encephalitis. The commissioners also announced the declaration during a news conference to provide details about the plan to spray an insecticide for reducing the mosquito population in two northern parts of the county.

“If we were going to use a military metaphor, I would say that the reason we’re taking this action is we’re losing the ground war with the mosquitoes, and we’re calling in air support, if you will,” commissioner Mike Yoder said. “We really need to get this population down and as quickly as possible.”

The declaration aims to highlight the virus’ spread as a serious situation for the county.

“We want to be sure people do not become a little overconfident where we pass along this sense that everything is safe now, because it is not,” Yoder said.

Pilots from Wakarusa-based AgriFlite Services Inc. are scheduled to spray an ultra-low volume of the insecticide Dibrom in an area between Middlebury and Bristol, as well as an area just north of Elkhart Wednesday evening, if the weather is favorable.

Mosquito spraying in Elkhart County When: Wednesday evening, weather permitting Thursday evening is scheduled as a backup date Where: Two areas in northern Elkhart County: Eastern zone: Covers about 22,276 acres between Bristol and Middlebury, bounded approximately from the Indiana-Michigan line in the north to about C.R. 22 in the south, and from about C.R. 35 on the eastern edge to about Ind. 15 and C.R. 27 on the western edge. The communities of Bristol and Middlebury will not be sprayed. Western zone: Covers about 5,372 acres just north of Elkhart from approximately the state line in the north to the Indiana Toll Road on the southern edge, and from Ind. 19 on the zone's eastern edge to about Ash Road on the western edge. What: Wakarusa-based AgriFlite Services Inc. to conduct the sprays, using ultra-low volumes of the insecticide Dibron

The Middlebury-Bristol area spraying will cover about 22,276 acres from south of C.R. 22 to the Indiana-Michigan state line. Ind. 15 and C.R. 27 east of Bristol will serve as the approximate western boundary, while C.R. 35 will serve as the eastern boundary. Bristol and Middlebury themselves are not in the spray zone as the effort will target sites of mosquito activity between the communities, according to maps provided by the county’s emergency management agency.

The other spray area will involve about 5,372 acres around Boot Lake, where a nearby mosquito pool tested positive for EEE. The zone would cover the Indiana Toll Road up to the state line, and from Ind. 19 on the eastern edge west to about Ash Road, the maps show.

Yoder estimated, with enough planes flying, the sprayings could take about an hour plus 45 minutes after the sprays to complete the process.

EEE VIRUS SPREADS

EEE found in horses in LaGrange County LAGRANGE COUNTY — Indiana State health officials have learned of two horses that tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in the …

The sprayings come as the virus has spread in northern Indiana.

Of 11 horses that have died from EEE in the state this year, eight were in Elkhart County, primarily on the county’s north side, Yoder said. Two horses in LaGrange County also tested positive for the disease.

Yoder said he and a LaGrange County commissioner agreed other horses probably died as a result of EEE this year, but exams weren’t performed to confirm their causes of death.

“We’re suspicious that additional horses have already succumbed to the virus,” Yoder said.

The Elkhart County Health Department estimated there may be four or five additional probable cases of EEE-infected horses. Those cases have not yet been confirmed.

“We have probable cases that we can look at, but we’d really like to have confirmation; would really like to know for sure where it’s at,” said Dr. Lydia Mertz, the county health officer.

Mertz also said three people from the Bristol area who received medical treatment at Elkhart General Hospital were tested for suspected cases of EEE in humans.

Initial results showed two of the people did not have EEE. The cases were sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to confirm the results, Mertz said. The health department is still awaiting results from the testing of the third person.

Elkhart hospital testing a few people for EEE ELKHART — Two or three people are being tested for eastern equine encephalitis at Elkhart General Hospital, according to Elkhart County Health…

Three people have died out of the nine human cases of EEE in Michigan so far this year. Berrien and Cass counties, just north of the state line, are among the counties where the disease was reported, the state’s health department said.

The Michigan cases are among a reported approximate 28 human cases of EEE in seven states, including seven fatalities. While EEE infections among humans is rare, the number of cases this year is up from the annual average of seven human cases nationwide, CDC statistics show. The agency also estimates EEE kills about one-third of people who become ill with it.

EEE Statistics So far in 2019: Eight horses in Elkhart County and two horses in LaGrange County tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis.

Three people who received treatment at Elkhart General Hospital were tested for EEE. Initial results found two of the patients did not have the disease. The Elkhart Health Department is still awaiting results on the third patient.

Michigan has reported nine human cases of EEE, including three deaths, so far this year. Berrien and Cass counties are among the counties reporting cases.

A reported 28 human cases of EEE have appeared in seven states, including seven deaths so far in 2019. The number of cases is up from the annual average of seven a year nationwide.

Human infections from EEE are rare. CDC statistics estimate nearly one-third of those patients die from the infection. Persons younger than 15 years old and older than 50 years old are at greater risk.

The virus’ spread in Michigan helped prompt the decision to begin spraying mosquitoes in Elkhart County.

“We know this is beginning to spread. That’s primarily one of the reasons that we’re taking this extra effort to do the aerial application,” Yoder said.

SPRAYING CONCERNS

Planes won’t spray over certified organic farms registered on Field Watch, county officials said in a news release Monday. Efforts are also underway to locate and reach out to non-certified growers to discuss the plan, Jeff Burbrink, a Purdue Extension educator in Elkhart County, said at the news conference.

Burbrink has also spoken to local beekeepers about protecting hives from the spray. He said in evening hours, such as when the sprayings will occur, most bees are back in their hives or nooks and safe from the effects. Beekeepers are also expected to place screens in front of hive entrances to prevent bees from leaving during and after the sprayings. So far, no beekeepers have objected to the plan, he said.

As for people with outdoor pets, Burbrink said the spray’s toxicity is minimal to animals, but he recommended taking precautionary steps.

“The best thing they can do is probably bring in their food bowls, or dump the food bowl after the airplane has been there, and it should be fine,” Burbrink said. “I live in that area myself, and I will simply just dump the bowl and then everything will be fine.”

Burbrink also noted there are concerns about deer possibly being infected by EEE.

In addition to Elkhart County, LaGrange County plans to spray for mosquitoes in an area around Dallas, Atwood and Witmer lakes near Wolcottville Wednesday evening, weather permitting. Two horses tested positive for EEE in the county’s south central area. Noble County also reportedly plans to conduct sprayings in areas near Wolcottville and Rome City Wednesday as a precaution.

Elkhart, LaGrange counties to spray mosquitoes amid EEE cases in horses GOSHEN — The appearance of the EEE virus in horses in Elkhart and LaGrange counties has prompted a move to begin eradicating mosquitoes.

As planes attack mosquitoes in northern Elkhart County, Indiana Health Department staff are trapping and testing mosquitoes in areas south of the target zones to monitor the possible spread of the EEE virus, according to Yoder.

TAKE PRECAUTIONS

He said the CDC is funding the spray operation. He also cautioned that while the insecticide should kill most of the mosquitoes in the targeted areas, not all will perish, meaning people should still take precautions to avoid bites. Burbrink specified deer hunters should make sure to protect themselves against mosquitoes.

“It is so, so important people continue to do the prevention activities that we’ve been promoting the past couple weeks,” Yoder said.

Suggested prevention actions include:

• Using insect repellant and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants in areas where mosquitoes are active;

• Avoiding areas where mosquitoes breed;

• Staying indoors during times when mosquitoes are active;

• Emptying containers that hold standing water and unclogging gutters;

• Keeping overgrown vegetation mowed;

• And maintaining clean swimming pools clean or aerating ornamental ponds.

Elkhart County’s emergency declaration will remain in effect until the commissioners rescind it, though it won’t continue for more than a week without additional action, the document shows.