ELKHART — Police Are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old Elkhart man and the wounding of a 25-year-old female.
Elkhart police issued a news release that states officers were called to 355 Wagner Ave. at 11:26 p.m. Saturday on a report of a shooting.
Police found the two victims at the address and both were taken to Elkhart General Hospital where the male was pronounced dead. The female was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to her lower extremities.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called in to take over the investigation, the release states. No arrests had been made at the time the release was issued Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.