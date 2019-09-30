GOSHEN — The appearance of the EEE virus in horses in Elkhart and LaGrange counties has prompted a move to begin eradicating mosquitoes.
The Elkhart and LaGrange County commissioners separately authorized aerial sprayings to target mosquitoes in areas of both counties Monday, according to announcements released during the day.
The decisions came after eight horses in Elkhart County and two in LaGrange County tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis. A mosquito pool near Boot Lake in northwestern Elkhart County also tested positive for EEE, the release shows. Human cases in nearby Michigan counties also factored into the spraying arrangements.
Professionals are expected to concentrate spraying on freshwater and marsh locations in northern Elkhart County beginning Wednesday evening, weather permitting, according to the release.
The target area will likely include the so-called “fruit hills” area south of Bristol and west of Middlebury where the horse cases of EEE are concentrated. Organic farms registered on Field Watch won’t be sprayed, the release shows.
The spraying in LaGrange County will concentrate around Dallas Lake, Atwood Lake and Witmer Lake northwest of Wolcottville after two horses tested positive in the county’s south central area. County leaders did not announce a date in their release, saying details are still being finalized.
The insecticide Dibrom will be used in both counties for ultra-low volume spraying, and both estimated the effort should kill 90 percent of mosquitoes in the target areas.
Should weather delay Wednesday’s spraying in Elkhart County, the event will be moved to Thursday.
No human cases have been reported in Indiana so far this year, though a few people were being tested for the disease at Elkhart General Hospital last week. EEE has been confirmed in 27 people in six other states, with seven deaths involved.
Infections of the mosquito-borne EEE virus are rare in humans, but can be fatal for some of those who get it. And survivors have reported ongoing neurological issues.
Prevention is said to be key in avoiding an EEE infection.
Advice includes:
• Using insect repellant and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants in areas where mosquitoes are active;
• Avoiding areas where mosquitoes breed;
• Staying indoors during times when mosquitoes are active;
• Emptying containers that hold standing water and unclogging gutters;
• Keeping overgrown vegetation mowed;
• And maintaining clean swimming pools clean or aerating ornamental ponds.
