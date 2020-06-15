Amid a warning that a vaccine might not be available for at least a year, the Elkhart County commissioners put out an official call urging residents to wear or continue wearing face masks and take other steps to quell the spread of COVID-19.
The commissioners passed a resolution Monday that supports new face mask guidelines the county health department released Friday. They both include recommendations for wearing face coverings while inside public facilities, at outdoor events where social distancing is difficult, and even at other people’s houses if social distancing can’t be accomplished.
“It strongly recommends that all residents and visitors comply with the guidance,” county attorney Craig Buche said as he presented the resolution.
The resolution also encourages employers to abide by state executive orders and include facemask standards in their operations plans.
Another provision calls for limiting local public or private gatherings to 50 people. The recommendation breaks from a point in the current Stage 4 of Indiana’s Back on Track plan and takes a tougher stand. The stage, which took effect Friday, allows opportunities for social gatherings to host up to 250 people.
The county commissioners “strongly recommend” keeping gatherings small for the sake of controlling the spread of the coronavirus, with the exception of events like high school graduations that have already been approved.
“We have a little hot spot area right now in Elkhart County. And the more people you have gathered together, the greater your risk of contracting the virus,” Dr. Lydia Mertz, the county health officer, told the commissioners.
Mertz said she knows people are anxious to host parties, barbecues and Fourth of July celebrations, but steps still need to be taken to reduce the risk of COVID infections.
Local cases of the virus have reportedly risen since the state embarked on the five-stage Back on Track initiative in early May. The plan has sought to gradually reopen and phase-in sectors of the state’s economy and social activities following shut down orders and quarantines that began in March. Mertz indicated some caution was abandoned, including face mask usage, when the plan was launched.
“I think that that’s been lost a little bit in the message, along with the 6-feet distancing, the hand-washing, the cleaning. Once things started opening up, people got kind of excited. All of us did,” Mertz said.
Elkhart County had 87 newly reported cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, bringing the local total up to 2,168 cases, according to Monday’s numbers from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The resolution lists statistics on the increase in coronavirus cases in the county since the state launched the Back on Track plan at Stage 2 around May 4.
By the beginning of May, Elkhart County had 295 positive cases, representing about 1.5% of the state’s total. Over the three weeks of Stage 2, the county’s numbers tripled. And then local cases doubled again in Stage 3, the resolution states.
The 1,032 cases reported in the county between May 22 and June 11 represented nearly 12% of the state’s total in that time, the resolution shows.
Mertz said the virus hasn’t moved on, it remains active in the county, and the summer heat and humidity aren’t limiting its transmission as experts initially believed they might. And the virus is all around.
“Do the numbers still indicate that some of the spread we’re seeing — or most of the spread maybe — in the community is happening not necessarily in the workplace, which I think is an assumption, but perhaps out in these other social gatherings,” Commissioner Mike Yoder asked.
“It’s in the community everywhere. It’s not one business, it’s not a few businesses. It’s everywhere. And it’s affecting everybody,” Mertz replied.
The doctor also informed the board the current lifestyle situations may have to continue for at least another year.
“We don’t see a vaccine coming up until, if we’re lucky, June next year. So we’re talking about another year of doing these kinds of modifications to the way that we live,” Mertz said.
“Well, thank you for that bit of positive news,” Yoder replied.
Commissioners Suzanne Weirich and Frank Lucchese also weighed in on the issue, saying they’ve been encouraged by the volume of people now wearing masks in places like grocery stores.
“It’s beyond protecting themselves. It’s protecting their neighbors and being very aware of how this has spread,” Weirich said.
“It is nice to see that people are taking responsibility for themselves,” Lucchese said. “You’re responsible for yourself, and you need to take care of yourself and the people around you.”
