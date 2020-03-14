ELKHART COUNTY — Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Diane Woodworth confirmed Saturday that the school corporation will be suspending all in-person classes throughout the district beginning immediately in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the school corporation had originally indicated plans to remain open despite the concerns surrounding the virus, Woodworth said the concerns and pushback she has been receiving from the community ultimately changed her mind.
“With all the emails that I’ve been receiving about concerns, which I also share, we in Goshen made the decision that we would close and go to e-learning,” Woodworth said, referencing the district’s system of online classes. “So, for Goshen, we are closed right now, and on Monday and Tuesday, all staff will report back, and teachers will make plans for e-learning, which will begin on Wednesday. And then every Monday, Wednesday, Friday through March 30 will be e-learning, and every Tuesday and Thursday until then will be work days for teachers.
“So, March 31, that will be the last work day for staff. And for those work days, we’re planning to use the governor’s offer of waivers, so our staff work days we will use as waiver days for students, and then the e-learning count as attendance for students,” she added, referencing Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent announcement that state school corporations will be provided with a 20-day waiver of the required 180 instructional days for use as needed for the remainder of the academic year. “We were scheduled to be in school through March 31 anyway, and then our spring break was scheduled to begin on April 1. So, we have e-learning and work days planned through the 31st of March. Then spring break happens, and we hope we can open again on Monday, April 13. That is the current plan.”
Woodworth noted all staff will be able to report for work during each day of the closing, and there are currently no plans to suspend pay.
“So, classified staff, for example, if they would like to be paid, we will find work for them,” she said. “We are committed to that.”
In addition, Woodworth noted GCS will be providing a food delivery service that will be similar to the Summer Foods program the district currently provides its students during the summer months.
“So, it will go to hubs, parks, churches. ... We need to get that all figured out," she said. "But we have ordered the food and have plans to do that, we just need to finalize the details. And that information will be on our website. As currently planned, food delivery will probably not begin until Wednesday.”
While the school corporation will be officially closed on Monday and Tuesday, Woodworth noted that any student who did not take their e-learning devices home with them over the weekend will have a chance to pick up those items despite the school’s closure.
“Staff will be there on Monday and Tuesday, so if kids didn’t take their devices home for some reason, somebody could stop by the school and we could get it for them,” she said.
For more information and updates about the closure, visit www.goshenschools.org.
COUNTYWIDE CLOSINGS
In addition to Goshen Schools, Woodworth also noted Saturday that per her understanding, all other public school corporations in the county have also decided to cancel in-person classes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Other superintendents were having the same experience in their districts, and so, given the entirety of the situation, I do believe all schools in Elkhart County are moving sometime next week to an E-Learning kind of situation,” she said of the development.
Saturday afternoon, multiple Elkhart County superintendents confirmed closures.
Fairfield Community Schools Superintendent Robert Evans announced the closure of schools starting Tuesday, March 17, until after spring break.
"Schools will be open on Monday to help students and staff prepare for this break," Evans wrote.
Middlebury Community Schools Superintendent Jane Allen confirmed MCS closures beginning Tuesday, March 17, until at least April 13. E-learning is expected to take place, she said.
Concord Community Schools Superintendent Denise Seger confirmed CCS closures beginning Monday, March 16, until at least April 13. All practices, extracurricular activities and school events are also canceled. Students will be permitted to enter the building Tuesday to pick up Chromebooks, medications and supplies or materials needed to complete assignments from home.
The school system's e-learning will begin Wednesday, March 18. Assignments will be posted by 9 a.m. that day. Concord’s Food Services Department is also working to establish a system to provide meals for those in need of food assistance.
Baugo Community Schools announced closures from Tuesday, March 17, through spring break. An e-learning calendar will be implemented, according to the release.
Elkhart Community Schools will close all schools on Tuesday, March 17, through spring break. Schools will resume tentatively on Monday, April 13, according to a release.
If a student does not attend school Monday, administrators ask that parents make arrangements at the end of the day or over the next two days to pick up the student’s learning materials for e-learning starting on Thursday, March 19.
Wa-Nee Community Schools will close, effective Tuesday, March 17, with a tentative re-opening on Monday, April 13. Schools will be open Monday, March 16, to allow for students and staff to prepare for the closure.
