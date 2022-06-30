ELKHART — The Elkhart County Health Department has released its first-ever Community Health Assessment.
Data has been being pulled since 2019 for this extensive assessment in order to better understand the needs of the community and how the health department can help. While the health department keeps track of this information regularly, it is the first time they have published the gathered information.
The assessment explores a myriad of conditions and concerns for Elkhart County residents including diabetes, obesity, heart disease, suicide, access to care, cancer, environmental health, foodborne illness, pregnancy health, STIs, substance use, vaccines, and COVID-19, among other concerns.
The health department is working on its action plan this summer and hopes to have a three-year strategic plan by the fall.
Based on the findings, the Elkhart County Health Department has designated three priority areas: infant mortality, mental health, and sexually transmitted diseases.
Health Administrator for Elkhart County Health Department Melanie Sizemore, who organized the assessment, said infant mortality will be their primary focus, given the high infant mortality rate for the county.
“It’s a concerning topic,” she said. “If we dive in deeper than just the general topic of infant mortality, we see that it’s like 23.4 is the rate of death in the Black community, versus 7.7 deaths per thousand in the white community. We have a very different issue by race.”
Still the average rate of infant mortality across the state is 6.6, while in Elkhart County, the rate is 6.9. While White infant mortality rates have decreased, Black rates have increased.
The Healthy People 2020 goal was 6.0, but Elkhart County has maintained a constant infant death rate from 2018 to 2021, with 14 infants under the age of 1 dying in 2021, not meeting that benchmark. It is worth noting that Hispanic/Latino death rates have been maintained at roughly 6 deaths per thousand (the 2020 goal) since 2017.
She affirmed that lower-income families are more at risk for infant death, but many may be preventable. The assessment also notes that ZIP code 46516, which contains the city of Elkhart and parts of Dunlap, experienced the highest mortality.
Some infant deaths, she acknowledged, are not preventable, such as congenital anomalies, but studies have found things like Sudden Infant Death Syndrome deaths are preventable. Babies should always be placed on their backs to sleep, with nothing in the crib, which doesn’t consistently happen.
“If we don’t work on it, it could get worse and clearly we don’t want that to happen,” Sizemore said.
MENTAL HEALTH
Mental health has also been deemed a priority, Sizemore said, especially among children, where suicide rates have doubled in the last year, with the Elkhart County rate in 2020 almost twice as large as the rate of Indiana for children.
The increase is, in part, a ramification of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a Healthy People 2020 benchmark of 10 per 100,000, Elkhart County experienced 16.5 per 100,000.
“When I looked at other community health assessments from other health departments across the country, mental health does come up high on their rankings as well,” Sizemore said. “And when we say that, we also have to say that we do not have enough mental health-trained people to be able to work with people within our community. Not everybody has access to those services and they can be very costly so we have to find a way that everybody that needs access can have access.”
Nationwide, the National Institute of Mental Health determined that “bad mental health days” are up by 15% since 2017.
“We’re just progressively going up,” Sizemore said.
The health department does not offer mental health services but has plans to partner with local mental health services to affect change.
HIV DOUBLES
The third topic of concern according to the health assessment is the increase in sexually transmitted infections, with a significant uptick in HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.
Within the past year, HIV has doubled in Elkhart County, making the number an all-time high.
“Within our community, a prevalence of even 25 people, that’s significant, because that can spread quickly if you’re not taking precautions,” Sizemore said.
As compared to 95 per 100,000 in 2013, the 2021 metric is 110 per 100,000.
Chlamydia, although decreasing last year, experienced an overall increase over the past decade.
Sizemore explained that the health department is attributing the increase to hookup apps, and have discovered that by contact tracing. She added that the problem is especially relevant in the gay community.
“For the most part, these are treatable, but when you’re looking at HIV, that’s a lifelong disease that you will always have and can get worse and can be fatal,” Sizemore said. “Even ones that are treatable, people tend to ignore and if you are not taking prevention measures, eventually you can end up with HIV — not that it turns into that — just that you’re not protecting yourself in the way that you should.”
Testing is available at the health department for $25, but other locations offer free testing and the health department recommends regular testing.
VACCINES, OVERDOSES
Other considerations based on the Community Health Assessment include youth vaccinations, and overdoses.
Other key points in the study included:
Elkhart County has 17% of adults and 12% of children uninsured. Some of them also experience disabilities they are unable to get treatment for due to a lack of insurance and ability to afford treatment.
Elkhart County is seeing a decrease in cancer-related deaths, but a major increase in heart disease-related deaths.
The rate of teen pregnancy (ages 15-19) decreased by 44% from 2011 to 2021.
Opioid overdose caused 87 deaths between 2014 and 2019 in Elkhart County.
The Indiana Department of Health is estimating 891 Elkhart County residents have died with COVID-19 being a contributing factor, while the known mortality rate has been 313 per 100,000.
Local hospitals perform community health needs assessments, which Sizemore says are similar, but may not reflect people affected by social determinants of health, low socioeconomic status, or other related issues. The Community Health Assessment did take the hospital assessments from Goshen Hospital and Elkhart General into consideration, but they are not a combined project. Data is also derived from the state department of health, Center for Disease Control, and local databases.
To view Community Health Assessment report visit https://health.elkhartcounty.com/en/echd-news/community-health-needs-assessment/