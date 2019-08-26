ELKHART — A physician was arrested on accusations he groped two female patients in Elkhart County earlier this year.
Dr. Darryl Henry, 49, of Fort Wayne, is charged with two counts of sexual battery, according to the case filed last Thursday.
An investigation began after one accuser made a report with Elkhart police on May 7. Henry allegedly touched the patient inappropriately several times — they included groping a woman’s breast while claiming to be checking the woman’s heartbeat — and making inappropriate statements during an occupational physical examination at Windsor Work Care in Elkhart, the probable cause affidavit in the case shows.
When Henry stepped out of the room, the patient set up a phone to record video of the rest of the appointment. On the video, Henry is seen allegedly making a suggestive statement while touching his buttocks to the patient’s hips, police said in the affidavit.
A second accusation was made about a week later. Another patient contacted Middlebury police May 13, alleging to have been touched inappropriately by Henry during an occupational physical at Windsor Work Care. Henry also allegedly insisted on getting the patient’s number at the end of the exam, the affidavit shows.
An officer spoke to Henry after the second report was made, and Henry denied he behaved inappropriately, the affidavit shows.
The Level 6 felony sexual battery charges were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 1 Thursday. Henry was then arrested on a warrant and jailed Friday, according to court and police information.
