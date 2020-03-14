GOSHEN — While Elkhart County remained without a confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon, county officials tasked with monitoring the situation have acknowledged that it is not a question of if the county will get a case, but when.
That was one of the major takeaways from a gathering of county government leaders, mayors, local health care officials and emergency responders at the Elkhart County Administration Building in Goshen Saturday morning aimed at updating the public on the county’s unified response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As leaders from around the county, we felt it imperative to show our unity in addressing this issue,” Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick said of Saturday’s gathering. “While there are clearly plans in motion to deal with the virus when it arrives, we ask that you all work together to ensure the health and well-being of our community is impacted as minimally as possible.”
In addition to Weirick, other county leaders invited to speak during the event included: Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder; Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman; Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson; Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins; Dr. Daniel Nafziger, chief medical officer at Goshen Hospital; and Dr. Donald Jansen, vice president of medical affairs with Elkhart General Hospital.
PENDING RESULTS
Also taking a turn at the podium Saturday was Elkhart County Health Officer Lydia Mertz, who first noted that while there have been several tests of potential cases submitted for evaluation, the results of which are still pending, no COVID-19 cases have yet been confirmed in Elkhart County.
“If there are any cases, the health department would be notified right away, and I would immediately notify the appropriate people,” she said. “I know there are a lot of rumors that people have been having cases. That is not true. The Elkhart County Health Department has been in contact, and continues to be in contact daily, with hospitals, emergency management, schools, business leaders and other stakeholders to ensure that adequate plans are in place to deal with this pandemic. There is no vaccine, and there is no treatment at this time. That continues to be the case. Prevention is the key.”
Speaking to those preventative actions, Mertz recommended the following precautions for how best to avoid the virus’s contraction:
• Washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water;
• If no soap and water is available, use a hand sanitizer;
• Try not to touch your face;
• Self-isolate if you believe that you have symptoms that may be related; and
• If you have symptoms, call your primary care doctor or health care provider, and you will receive instructions on what to do and where to go at that time. Do not show up at your doctor’s office or the hospital emergency room.
“We ask that people who feel that they are sick stay home, except for following the instructions you are given by your health care provider,” Mertz added. “We are still seeing a significant amount of flu in the community, and we do want to make sure that if you have the flu, you are receiving the treatment necessary for that. So, please don’t assume that every respiratory illness is COVID-19.”
TESTING LIMITED
According to Dr. Nafziger, testing for COVID-19 in the county has been relatively limited to date given the county’s current shortage of available testing kits.
“Goshen Health just had kits made available in the middle of this week, so we have yet to receive any of those test results back yet,” he said. “I think Elkhart General is a little ahead of us in terms of the number of tests that have been sent, but my understanding is that to date, they have not had any identified cases as well.”
As of Saturday, he indicated the hospital’s supply of testing kits numbered in the dozens, as opposed to the hundreds or thousands.
“So, it is a limited supply, and that’s why we are targeting who is being tested,” he said, noting the hospital will not be testing patients with mild symptoms at this time. “We’re expecting more test kits to arrive next week.”
He also noted that due to the extremely high demand for lab testing, the time frame for receiving test results is currently running between three to five days per sample.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
One of the primary questions asked of Mertz Saturday was what she is recommending in terms of area school closures.
“We are not recommending schools close. We are recommending that schools stay open,” Mertz said, noting that she has remained in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and the Indiana State Department of Health about the issue of school closures, and neither is recommending school closures at this time. “There is no reason at this time to close the schools. It will not decrease the spread of the disease. It is socially devastating to students to have that done as well. I have been in contact with all of the schools about their cleaning and disinfecting processes, and they are all extremely diligent. Our students are safe in the schools, so I urge you to feel comfortable sending your children to school.”
Asked why so many schools across the country have chosen to close anyway, Mertz said she believes a lot of those decisions have been based on the fears and anxieties of parents concerned for the health of their children.
“Parents are anxious for the health of their children. I understand that. I’m a parent also,” Mertz said. “But, if they will just take a step back, look at the facts, and know that we really do have the best interest of their children at heart. Schools do not want their children to get sick. They do not want their staff to get sick. They are really cleaning like crazy. They are doing all the things that should be done. So, the school is a good place for students right now.”
Following the press conference, it was announced Elkhart County public schools would temporarily suspend all in-person classes.
GOSHEN RESPONSE
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman in an announcement Friday noted the city will be taking a number of preventative measures in an effort to get ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to Stutsman, the recommendations to the community are being made in ongoing consultation with Goshen Health, the Elkhart County Health Department, the Elkhart County Emergency Management Agency, Goshen Community Schools, Goshen College and the Goshen Chamber of Commerce.
“Our focus needs to be on taking preemptive steps to reduce exposure and further spread,” Stutsman said. “We know there will be economic consequences to canceling and postponing events, but this is a time when the health and safety of our community must come first. It is also important that we separate preparedness and caution from panic.”
In order to slow the potential spread of the virus, the city will:
• Cancel all municipal events that have more than 50 people
• Establish sanitizing procedures following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for all city buildings and facilities
• Cancel all city meetings except for Board of Works, City Council, Parks & Recreation Board, Plan commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and Redevelopment Commission and others that are essential to comply with State statutes
• Suspend all work-related non-essential travel by city employees outside of the county
• Cancel all Parks & Recreation Department classes, programs and events
• Require staff to conduct business meetings remotely with individuals and organizations outside our county (excluding other government agencies)
• Work on opening livestreams to public meetings within the next few weeks
• Cancel the annual employee (and board and commission members) appreciation event
These measures will be implemented immediately and continue through the end of April, at which time they will be reviewed and updated as needed, Stutsman noted.
Though the city does not have the authority to ban events, Stutsman went on to strongly recommend all nonessential gatherings be limited to 50 people. He also recommended meeting organizers consider employing remote technology to conduct business.
If gatherings are held, meeting organizers should implement preventative measures as recommended by the CDC.
“We understand news of the outbreak and subsequent cancellations have already produced changes in daily life, but public participation and cooperation will be important in attempts to slow the spread in our community,” Stutsman said, noting that the city will continue updating its website, goshenindiana.org/covid-19-information, with local, state and national resources. “If you think you have contracted COVID-19, please contact the Elkhart County Health Department and your primary physician before you plan on going to a hospital or clinic. This will allow the facilities to prepare the testing and for your arrival.”
ELKHART EFFORTS
On Saturday, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson also issued a plan of action for the city aimed at combating the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“We are committed to being proactive to stop the spread of this virus and know that the recommended sanitizing and social distancing procedures are key to achieving this end,” Roberson said. “This plan will evolve as we gather additional information, and we will adjust our measures accordingly. To ensure we have the most up-to-date information, we have assembled a taskforce and are in constant contact with one another.”
The list of policies now implemented for the city and its employees includes:
• Canceling or rescheduling events of 75 people or more
• Implementing sanitizing procedures for all buildings and facilities that are in line with the guidelines set forth by the CDC
• Canceling all city meetings except City Council, Board of Public Works, Redevelopment Commission, Parks & Recreation Board and those that need to be held to remain in compliance with state statutes
• Rearranging the Council Chambers at Elkhart City Hall to maintain social distancing between attendees
• Informing all employees not to travel outside of Elkhart County for work, and encouraging them to stop non-essential travel outside of the county
• Canceling all parks and recreation activities until further notice, including at the Tolson Center
• Staying in contact with the agencies that serve the city’s most vulnerable populations and ensuring they have access to safety protocols as prescribed by the CDC
• Encouraging residents to purchase supplies in moderation to ensure all residents can have access to necessary items.
“As you have heard many times, but bears repeating, wash your hands as often as you can, for at least 20 seconds; stay home when you are sick; stay at least 6 feet away from other people; and contact the health department and your doctor if you develop symptoms” he said.
For any questions, contact Corinne Straight-Reed, Roberson’s director of communications, at 574-350-4209, or via email at Corinne.Straight-Reed@coei.org.
