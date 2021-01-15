GOSHEN — With tensions high in the wake of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol and the inauguration of Joe Biden coming next week, Goshen City Council members will consider passage of a “Domestic Tranquility” resolution Tuesday. The resolution urges solidarity in support of peaceful democratic debate.
“The reasons for the resolution are pretty obvious. At every level of government we’re seeing heightened tensions,” council member Julia King, D-at Large, said of the proposed resolution. “This resolution represents an essential commitment to one another — as council colleagues, and as elected officials who represent people across the political spectrum — that we stand together in solidarity and in support of peaceful democratic debate.
“Each one of us needs to reach out to the people in our lives who may see things differently and commit to peace. Not agreement. But the peaceful exchange of ideas,” she added. “It’s really the only way forward. We must recognize one another’s humanity.”
Council president Brett Weddell, R-at Large, offered a similar sentiment in speaking to the overall goal of the resolution.
“I look at it as a call for respect,” Weddell said. “We as a community do not need to agree on any or all issues, but we do need to respect one another. We will protect every resident’s right to free speech, but let’s exercise that free speech in a respectful, constructive manner. Violence and intimidation have no place in society, no matter the supposed cause.”
BIPARTISAN SUPPORT
Given that the resolution is being co-sponsored by King and fellow council member Doug Nisley, R-District 2, King said she’s fairly confident that the resolution will have strong bipartisan support heading into Tuesday’s council meeting.
“I reached out to councilman Nisley to see if he would join me in sponsoring this because he is probably the most conservative member of council and I’m probably the most progressive member of council,” King said. “We talked through the language, and agreed to this version. We are both quite confident that this will pass easily and unanimously.”
Weddell agreed.
“I have not spoken directly with any council reps concerning his or her stance on the resolution. That being said, with the resolution being co-sponsored by King and Nisley — members of opposite political parties — I would think the resolution will stand a good chance of being passed,” he said.
