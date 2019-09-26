GOSHEN — A judge ordered the maximum sentence for a man convicted last month of murdering his girlfriend.
Benford Davis, 51, was sentenced to 65 years in prison as he insisted on his innocence in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday.
The hearing followed Davis’ trial, in which a jury found him guilty last month of killing Sherry Houston, 58, by strangling at her home in Elkhart in March 2018.
“This was a particularly egregious murder,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer said, emphasizing how Davis choked Houston to death with his hands.
Prior to the murder, Pitzer described Davis as manipulative and violent during his relationship with Houston.
He also recounted Davis’ criminal history, which dates back to when he was a juvenile. Cases included thefts, burglary and robbery, as well as a prior strangulation and a prior murder conviction in Marion County, Pitzer listed.
“Unfortunately, she had no idea who she was getting involved with when Benford Davis came into her life,” Pitzer said as he called for the full sentence.
Houston’s sisters described her as warm, caring and trusting, with a zeal for life.
“We just rejoiced in a lot of things,” said Doris Quinn, Houston’s sister.
On the verge of tears, Quinn said she could forgive Davis through Houston’s goodness, and she called for mental health treatment to be part of the sentence.
Overzenia Laster, another of Houston’s sisters, prayed for Davis to find help and religion in prison. Laster said she can’t forgive him now as she described the emotional turmoil her family experienced after losing a loved one to violence.
“Mr. Benford took my sister’s life. This man took part of our life with her,” Laster said. “Just make sure this evilness stops here.”
Johnna Bloss, Houston’s friend, also sought the maximum sentence, calling the death a “big loss to the world.”
“I just want this man to not be able to ever hurt anybody ever again; never take another life,” Bloss said.
In his opportunity to respond, Davis maintained his innocence and questioned aspects of the investigation, including the possibility of cross-contamination involving DNA evidence.
The issue was raised at trial when forensic results, which found DNA samples matching Houston and Davis on Houston’s clothes and under her fingernails, were used as evidence.
“There’s a lot of things in this case that I didn’t understand; I’m trying to understand,” Davis said.
He signaled he intends to appeal the verdict.
Judge Michael Christofeno took Davis’ stance into account when he announced the sentence.
“I understand you’re asserting your right to claim your innocence. But you failed to show any remorse,” Christofeno said.
The judge also considered Davis’ criminal history in deciding to enhance the state’s advisory sentence of 55 years in prison for a murder conviction to the maximum of 65 years.
Christofeno also appointed an attorney to work on Davis’ appeal.
