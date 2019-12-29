If you are having any kind of get together for New Year’s Eve this year, your focus is going to primarily be on what food to serve. But if you’d like to have a fun, festive and easy-to-manage gathering, consider a menu of simple pre-made finger foods that will allow you to be able to focus on the drinks you’ll be serving instead. Not only will a varied and colorful drinks menu please a large crowd with different tastes, but it will add substantially to the celebratory atmosphere. And if you’ve managed to make it to the end of this year relatively unscathed, you should absolutely celebrate that.
Pretty, sparkly and colorful drinks are just fun, and while there are many recipes for alcoholic cocktails, there are just as many for the non-alcoholic variety, so you should be able to please everyone without too much trouble.
Champagne is a New Year’s Eve tradition but can be boring. Champagne cocktails, however, can give new life to this party staple, and they’re so simple to make that a child could do it. (Note: Do not let children make them, it’s a figure of speech.) The following are examples of cocktails that you can create by adding simple ingredients to champagne.
1. A Champagne Cooler is made by adding a scoop of any flavor sorbet to the glass. Many flavors will give you many colorful choices.
2. A Sparkling Julep is made by adding mint and a sugar cube.
3. Triple Sec and an orange peel added to a glass of champagne makes an Orange Sparkle.
4. Make a Tropical Fizz by adding some coconut water and pineapple juice.
5. Add peach juice and grenadine to a glass of Champagne to create a Bellini.
6. Create a gorgeous and wintry drink called a Jack Frost by adding lemonade, vodka and Blue Curaçao. Make it extra cool by rimming the glass with snow-like white sugar.
So, what if you want a non-alcoholic drink that is still festive and sparkly? Never fear, there’s a wonderful recipe for that too. It’s a version of a recipe by Sarah Bender, and its as pleasing to the eye as it is to the taste buds.
RASPBERRY GINGER SPARKLER
Ingredients:
1 c. unsweetened grape juice
1 c. plain sparkling water
1 c. ginger beer or ginger ale
About 12 chilled, fresh red raspberries
Lots of ice
Directions:
Fill four glasses with lots of ice. Add about 4 raspberries per glass. Pour equal amounts of grape juice, sparkling water and ginger ale into each glass.
You can use any proportions of juice, ale and water you like, and you can omit the sparkling water or the ginger ale or use both. You can add more raspberries, too. This recipe is easy and versatile. Try to use high-quality ingredients: organic raspberries if possible, 100% grape juice with no added corn syrup or sugar, and naturally brewed ginger ale or ginger beer/brew with no corn syrup.
Enjoy and have a Happy New Year!
Miranda Beverly is a freelance writer, editor and food enthusiast. She can be reached at mbeverlygill@gmail.com.
