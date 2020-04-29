GOSHEN — Plans by the city to participate in a new internet and mobile intelligence-sharing platform being piloted by the state have been put on hold after news of the founder’s past participation in a hate group was revealed Wednesday.
In March, members of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety authorized the Goshen Police Department’s participation in the new pilot program.
According to city attorney Bodie Stegelmann, the Indiana Drug Enforcement Association had offered the Goshen Police Department $20,000 in grant funding to help pilot the new Live Time Intelligence platform, which has been designed to provide first responders with real-time notifications of emergency events, such as mass shootings, traffic collisions, fires and school safety incidents.
As part of the one-year grant agreement, the IDEA required that the Goshen Police Department contract with Banjo Inc., a Utah-based company that developed and maintains the new internet and mobile software platform, Stegelmann explained.
In addition to the city of Goshen, similar contracts were also being considered by the following counties and major cities within Indiana: Allen County, Saint Joseph County, Elkhart County, Fort Wayne, South Bend, Elkhart and Mishawaka.
PROJECT ON HOLD
However, in a statement released Wednesday afternoon by the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office, County Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Becker announced the Indiana Attorney General’s office had advised her that all pending contracts for the pilot project in Elkhart County were being placed on hold.
According to Becker, the decision to place the contracts on hold was made after information surfaced Tuesday that the president and CEO of Banjo, Damien Patton, had, in his youth, been actively involved in a hate group.
“Recognizing this, the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney will be reevaluating the appropriateness of partnering with Banjo until further information is obtained,” Becker said in the provided statement. “There is no question that the real-time notification product and the assistance it provides to first responders would clearly be beneficial in saving lives and reducing the impact of crime. However, since the extreme criminal and anti-social attitudes and behavior of Mr. Patton’s youth was not disclosed initially, trust must be rebuilt before considering whether to continue a relationship with Banjo.”
Becker went on to note that none of the pending contracts with Banjo Inc. have yet been finalized, and therefore no money has changed hands and the service has not started in Elkhart County.
In addition to the city, Utah’s attorney general also suspended a $20.7 million contract with Banjo, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.
Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said Tuesday that no one in his office was aware of Patton’s past when it signed the contract and that he would run an independent audit to address privacy concerns it has received over the program and possible bias.
Reyes said in a statement that he and his staff “absolutely condemn the hate and violence promoted by supremacist groups.”
The University of Utah also suspended a deal with the company, according to OneZero, a technology publication from online forum Medium that broke the news.
Banjo has access to state data like transportation cameras and 911 calls. It aims to combine that with widely available information like social media and weather reports to help identify crimes and emergencies more quickly and even prevent mass shootings.
OneZero dug up court records and documents from federal hate crimes investigations showing that Patton was involved with a faction of the Ku Klux Klan when he was 17. He also pleaded guilty to being behind the wheel during a drive-by shooting at a Nashville, Tennessee, synagogue in 1990. No one was hurt, the Associated Press reported.
PATTON’S EXPLANATION
In an effort to help shed some light on the issue, Becker also included a statement written by Patton in response to the allegations. The statement reads as follows:
“32 years ago, I was a lost, scared, and vulnerable child. I won’t go into detail, but the reasons I left home at such a young age are unfortunately not unique; I suffered abuse in every form. I did terrible things and said despicable and hateful things, including to my own Jewish mother, that today I find indefensibly wrong, and feel extreme remorse for. I have spent most of my adult lifetime working to make amends for this shameful period in my life.
“In my teens, I dropped out of school, lived on the streets, ate out of dumpsters and raised money panhandling. I was desperate and afraid. I was taken in by skinhead gangs and white supremacist organizations. Over the course of a few years, I did many things as part of those groups that I am profoundly ashamed of and sorry about.
“Eventually, I was able to get myself away from this world while serving in the United States Navy. This turned my life around. While serving my country, I worked with law enforcement agencies in hate group prosecutions and left this world behind.
“Since then, I have tried and failed to completely accept and come to terms with how I, a child of Jewish heritage, became part of such a hateful, racist group. One thing I have done, through therapy and outreach, I have learned to forgive that 15-year-old boy who, despite the absence of ideological hate, was lured into a dark and evil world. For all of those I have hurt, and that this revelation will hurt, I’m sorry. No apology will undo what I have done.
“I have worked every day to be a responsible member of society. I’ve built companies, employed hundreds and have worked to treat everyone around me equally. In recent years, I’ve sought to create technologies that stop human suffering and save lives without violating privacy. I know that I will never be able to erase my past but I work hard every day to make up for mistakes. This is something I will never stop doing.”
Becker noted that she believes in the concept of rehabilitation and the ability of a person to overcome their past with many years of positive actions and changes in thought patterns and priorities.
However, she acknowledged that while some people are successful in their efforts to overcome their past mistakes, many are not, which is the reason why further investigation is necessary.
MAYOR’S RESPONSE
After learning of Patton’s past activities, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman issued a statement announcing the city would be ending its contract with Banjo Inc. immediately.
“In light of the new information that has surfaced and that has been provided to me, I have concluded that the personal history of the co-founder and CEO of Banjo Inc. goes against the core beliefs of Goshen,” Stutsman said. “Goshen is an inclusive and accepting community and we do not support any hate groups, or the actions of such groups or actions of past or current members.
“The Indiana Attorney General’s Office recruited the Goshen Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies to participate in a trial program with Banjo Inc. Because the Attorney General’s Office, through the Indiana Drug Enforcement Association, funded this trial program, the Goshen Police Department relied on their support of Banjo Inc. at the state level,” Stutsman added. “The information we now have in front of us has been shocking and Goshen will be terminating its contract with Banjo immediately.”
