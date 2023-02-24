City, county agencies discuss preparedness, scenarios

GOSHEN — In the aftermath of the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Goshen officials have begun the process of upgrading the city’s emergency management system, should such a mishap take place here.
On Monday, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and Fire Chief Dan Sink spoke with The Goshen News about these concerns.
“There’s no city that is prepared for an event like in Ohio that happened last week,” Sink said. “It truly is huge.”
With Norfolk Southern as the primary freight carrier that operates through Goshen, along with Amtrak, Sink estimated that about 120 trains run through the city on a daily basis. It was a Norfolk Southern train which wrecked in Ohio.
In the event of train derailment or accident involving toxic chemicals or other hazardous materials, the city would contact the Elkhart Fire Department, which would activate their hazardous materials response, or HAZMAT, team. This would be followed, if need be, by a response from South Bend Fire Department’s HAZMAT resources, which serves as a fallback for Elkhart.
“It’s very, very specialized training,” Sink said of the firefighters who are trained in HAZMAT procedures, as well as in comparing the tactics firefighters use in other scenarios. “A HAZMAT response is a slow response. It’s a very, very methodical process.”
Both Sink and Stutsman touched on the nature of the city’s response in such an incident. Specifically, how a unified command apparatus would be set up, involving the mayor’s office, police and fire departments, public utilities, and the Elkhart County Emergency Management Agency, which would serve as a link between the city and state agencies involved in the response.
With respect to steps involved in the process, the two main steps would involve identifying the chemicals or other hazardous materials involved, and then to determine what would be the distances recommended for evacuating people from the area.
“That sets your path forward for the rest of your response,” Sink said, about identifying the chemicals involved, adding that his department has a new foam trailer that could be used in such an incident.
Sink added that the downtown area of Goshen would, in his view, be the most vulnerable in such an incident, being densely populated with homes and businesses.
Stutsman added that evacuation procedures, in such a case, would be specific to each type of incident.
“It’s going to depend on how badly the train derailed (and) what chemicals did the train have on it,” Stutsman said, adding that the city recently did a “tabletop,” to be followed by a review of a mock disaster for Goshen, involving a chlorine gas leak. “All the staff got together and made the quick figures of who would need to be evacuated and what we would need to be doing.”
Stutsman added that other organizations, such as Goshen Community Schools and The Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County, would be consulted in the evacuation process.
“We’re even going to go as far as busing an entire school of kids out to a safety location and bring them right back,” he said. “Just to see how the bus system works, to make sure that we are prepared in Goshen as best we can be.”
ELKHART COUNTY
Jennifer Tobey, executive director of the Elkhart County Emergency Management Agency, recalls at least seven to nine reportable train derailments which have taken place during her 30 years with the county.
“We have a plan that focuses specifically on hazardous materials response,” Tobey said in a Tuesday interview, adding that in such a scenario the county commissioners would have to declare an emergency.
These derailments include three within the city limits of Elkhart, one near Goshen College, and one just over the county line in Noble County.
“We were just down there for a week, just assisting with that derailment,” she said.
Tobey generally concurred with Sink’s assessment regarding no community being 100% immune from the risk of a major rail disaster, such as the recent one in Ohio.
“If that train derails, you can’t predict how it’s going to end up,” she said.
In the event of such an emergency, the overall goal is to getting the county back to normalcy, with human life safety, community safety and environmental safety as the goals which fall under the broader one.
“We offer assistance and offer resources,” Tobey said of EMA. “Our motto is what do you need and how can we help.”
Three areas of the county stand out, in Tobey’s assessment, of being particularly vulnerable in the event of a major train derailment. These include the Norfolk Southern rail yard itself, with the number of cars and switches there as well as being near homes and businesses, downtown Elkhart and the area near Goshen College.
Tobey also offered a statistic regarding the increase of hazardous material which are transported though the county — a 13% such increase between 2017 and 2022, on both railroads and other major thoroughfares.
“I find that extremely significant coming out of COVID, when supply and demand was challenged,” she noted. “It definitely keeps me up at night. According to the company we hired, that puts us at number one in the state.”
Chazz Taylor is chairperson of the Elkhart County Local Emergency Planning Committee, who’s responsibility is to work with emergency management teams and help provide training to first responders, assistance with equipment, research and data input support and others.
He believes the county is prepared for such a disaster.
“We train with the railroads at the emergency response levels,” Taylor said, adding that the committee develops commodity flow studies, which determine the type of hazardous materials which are transported through the county, and how much.
With respect to the areas most at risk, these include, in Taylor’s assessment, waterways, hospitals, large factories, day care centers and other places where there are large numbers of people.
RAILROAD RESPONSE
On Feb. 18, Norfolk Southern replied to an inquiry from The Goshen News.
“The safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate is our number one priority,” the statement read. “We diligently monitor our trains and infrastructure to identify potential hazards, and we invest approximately a billion annually into maintaining our infrastructure every year.
“Incidents involving hazardous material spills are extremely rare, but we are prepared for them. Norfolk Southern has a team of regional hazardous material professionals and are backed up by specialized contractors that respond immediately to any incident. This is in addition to the annual training we conduct with first responders across our network, offered free of charge.”